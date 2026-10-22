President Murmu unveils special Rs 200 coin on Mata Hasi Devi’s Bicentenary in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday unveiled a special ₹200 commemorative coin in honour of revered spiritual figure Mata Sahib Hasi Devi during a ceremony held at Chhattisgarh Mandapam in Lok Bhawan.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present during the ceremonial release.

Issued by the Union Ministry of Finance, the commemorative coin marks the 200th birth anniversary of Mata Sahib Hasi Devi, the fifth Peethadhish of Shadani Darbar, Raipur.

The release represents a momentous occasion and a matter of immense pride for the Sindhi community across India and abroad. Following the official unveiling, the coin will be made available for devotees and numismatists to book through various branches and units of Shadani Darbar.

The newly minted coin features an embossed portrait of Mata Hasi Devi on one side, while the reverse bears the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar alongside the ₹200 denomination. The commemorative issue seeks to preserve and transmit her life, teachings, and spiritual contributions to future generations.

Sant Yudhishthir Lal, the current Peethadhish of Pujya Shadani Darbar Raipur, delivered the welcome address at the gathering.

The event was attended by the state's First Lady Rani Deka Kakoti, Member of Parliament Brijmohan Agrawal, MLAs Purandar Mishra, Sunil Soni, and Motilal Sahu, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam, and Secretary to the Governor Dr. C.R. Prasanna, alongside senior administrative officials, representatives of Shadani Darbar, and Sindhi community leaders from across the country.