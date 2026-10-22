Ranchi Diary | All trafficking-prone families to be identified

The Department of Women, Child Development and Social Security will identify vulnerable families and individuals in every village who are at risk of human trafficking as part of efforts to strengthen prevention and early intervention mechanisms across the state. Ten districts have been identified as highly vulnerable to human trafficking: Sahibganj, West Singhbhum, Godda, Gumla, Simdega, Ranchi, Pakur, Latehar, Giridih and Lohardaga. Of these, eight have been categorised as particularly sensitive based on an assessment by the Indian Railway Rescue Centre (IRRC). The focus will be on identifying vulnerable individuals and communities.
JMM dismisses Basant’s death news as rumour
Rumours about the death of Basant Soren, a JMM MLA from the Dumka Assembly constituency, have been circulating on social media. However, the party’s Dumka office has dismissed the reports as misleading, clarifying that he is alive and undergoing treatment in a hospital in Singapore, where he has been admitted to the ICU. The party has urged people not to circulate unverified information and warned that action may be taken against those spreading false reports, saying such claims create unnecessary confusion among the people. Due to his illness, Basant Soren could not attend the last rites of her mother, Rupi Soren, on October 7.
Schools to adopt gender-sensitive SOP
A gender-sensitive SOP will soon be implemented in government schools across the state to ensure a safe, inclusive and discrimination-free learning environment for students. Directives will soon be issued to District Superintendents of Education and District Education Officers to distribute the manual to principals for implementation. Prepared by the Jharkhand Council of Educational Research and Training, the SOP is structured into four modules focusing on gender-sensitive teaching practices, positive language, open dialogue and community participation to address discrimination, violence and harmful gender norms.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com