Ranchi Diary | All trafficking-prone families to be identified

JMM dismisses Basant’s death news as rumour

Rumours about the death of Basant Soren, a JMM MLA from the Dumka Assembly constituency, have been circulating on social media. However, the party’s Dumka office has dismissed the reports as misleading, clarifying that he is alive and undergoing treatment in a hospital in Singapore, where he has been admitted to the ICU. The party has urged people not to circulate unverified information and warned that action may be taken against those spreading false reports, saying such claims create unnecessary confusion among the people. Due to his illness, Basant Soren could not attend the last rites of her mother, Rupi Soren, on October 7.