Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut, shares video on upcoming memoir 'Belonging'

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi made her Instagram debut on Thursday, sharing a video on her upcoming book, which she described as a "story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong".

This is Gandhi's first foray into social media as over the years she has maintained her distance from it with the Congress' X handle being the forum on which she released her video statements or other messages and letters that she wished to make public.

Gandhi immediately followed the Instagram accounts of her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka, along with that of the party.

All top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who are on Instagram started following the former Congress president's account.

Several Congress leaders took to social media to praise Gandhi and expressed enthusiasm for her book.

In her first post on Instagram, Sonia Gandhi shared a video clip of her receiving copies of her upcoming book Belonging: A Journey of Love.

"Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love," she said in her post on Instagram.

"It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you," the former Congress chief said.

In the video, Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of her book and sharing sweets with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the occasion.

Gandhi points out that the book has a lot of photographs.

Sharing the video clip posted by Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The long-awaited memoir of Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, will be out on November 10th.”