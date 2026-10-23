14 Indians safe after dhow incident off Yemen coast; efforts on to evacuate stranded Umrah pilgrims: MEA

India on Friday said all 14 Indian nationals aboard a dhow involved in an incident off the coast of Yemen were safe, adding that it was working to establish contact with them and explore ways to ensure their well-being and possible return to the country.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government had been in touch with various parties and understood that the Indians were in Hodeidah, Yemen.
“On the 14 Indian nationals who were on a dhow, we understand that all of them are safe now, and we will try to reach out to them through parties and through our community members and try to see how best we can look after their well-being and possible return to India,” he said at his bi-weekly media briefing.
Responding to a related question, Jaiswal reiterated that all 14 nationals were safe and located in Hodeidah. He said India remained committed to the welfare of its citizens abroad.
The Indian mission had earlier said it was in touch with various parties to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. In a social media post on Friday, it said reports indicated that all 14 Indians were safe and in the Yemeni port city.
Some Arab media outlets on Thursday quoted Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree as saying that Saudi forces had targeted the Indian vessel near Yuqar Island in the Red Sea. Saree said the dhow was carrying 14 Indian nationals and that Houthi forces were rescuing them. He said further details would be provided later. The Indian embassy has not specifically identified the source of the attack on the vessel. The incident comes amid escalating hostilities involving the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides targeting facilities and infrastructure. An Indian national was killed and three others injured in two separate attacks on a major airport and an oil field in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Jaiswal also said the Indian embassy and consulate in Saudi Arabia were coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of Indian pilgrims stranded in the country.
“Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled back home from Saudi Arabia on available flights. In addition, we have also had more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights, and they have also travelled back home,” he said.
Arrangements were being discussed to facilitate the return of the remaining stranded pilgrims as soon as possible, he added.
The Indian embassy and consulate have been assisting those stranded in coordination with community volunteers. They are also operating round-the-clock control rooms in Riyadh and Jeddah and issuing regular advisories to keep Indian nationals informed of the situation, Jaiswal said.
Asked about reports that India's defence exports were largely directed towards the Eastern bloc in Europe, Jaiswal said the government wanted to expand exports under its Make in India initiative.
“We would like to export more because that is the philosophy of Make in India. But, let me assure you, and underline and highlight that all our defence exports are in keeping with our international obligation and in keeping with national obligations and national laws and guideline,” he said.
On the possible revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Jaiswal said India supported stronger connectivity within South Asia and the broader region but did not wish to reiterate the reasons for the regional grouping's continued stalemate or identify the specific country responsible.
“We are certainly in favour of enhancing connectivity within South Asia and the broader region. As for SAARC, I do not wish to reiterate the reason, or identify the specific country, due to which SAARC remains obstructed and stalled,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)