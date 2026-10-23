14 Indians safe after dhow incident off Yemen coast; efforts on to evacuate stranded Umrah pilgrims: MEA

India on Friday said all 14 Indian nationals aboard a dhow involved in an incident off the coast of Yemen were safe, adding that it was working to establish contact with them and explore ways to ensure their well-being and possible return to the country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government had been in touch with various parties and understood that the Indians were in Hodeidah, Yemen.

“On the 14 Indian nationals who were on a dhow, we understand that all of them are safe now, and we will try to reach out to them through parties and through our community members and try to see how best we can look after their well-being and possible return to India,” he said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

Responding to a related question, Jaiswal reiterated that all 14 nationals were safe and located in Hodeidah. He said India remained committed to the welfare of its citizens abroad.

The Indian mission had earlier said it was in touch with various parties to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. In a social media post on Friday, it said reports indicated that all 14 Indians were safe and in the Yemeni port city.