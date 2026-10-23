Amit Shah raps Rahul’s ‘negative politics’, says protests won’t achieve anything

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his absence from the country as the Opposition protested against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and claims of vote theft.
Speaking at an event in outer Delhi to launch and inaugurate 33 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects worth Rs 8,941 crore, Shah said that the Congress would remain out of power for the next 30 years because of its “negative politics”.
“When I say BJP will be in power for 30 years, they again reiterate allegations of vote theft... I want to tell you that Amit Shah was born here, stays here, and will die here... I don’t need to visit foreign countries every six months. You won’t form government for 30 years, based on your negative politics,” he said.
Shah also took a swipe at the Congress leader over his reported four-day trip to Vietnam, which coincided with nationwide anti-SIR protests.
“I know you can’t hear me, you’re sitting somewhere abroad. You don’t even explain why, but that’s okay, that’s your personal life... But once you land in Delhi, listen to me; your turn won’t come for the next 30 years,” Shah said.
Accusing Gandhi of bringing party workers from other states to Delhi for protests, Shah said the opposition could not overturn the mandate given to BJP by voters. “Crores of BJP workers and PM Narendra Modi exist among people, understand their concerns and work continuously to solve them,” he said.
CM Rekha Gupta, her cabinet ministers Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood, state BJP president Harsh Malhotra and MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were present at the event.
Shah accused the Congress and AAP of using allegations of “vote chori” to challenge electoral verdicts and protect infiltrators. He urged opposition parties to focus on governance rather than protests if they wanted to win elections.
Projects worth Rs 8,941 crore for Yamuna cleaning
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation for 43 projects worth `8,941 crore, including the city’s biggest STP at Okhla, aimed at cleaning the Yamuna. He said the Delhi government has successfully reduced sewer discharge into the Yamuna.