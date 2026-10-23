Amit Shah raps Rahul’s ‘negative politics’, says protests won’t achieve anything

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his absence from the country as the Opposition protested against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and claims of vote theft.

Speaking at an event in outer Delhi to launch and inaugurate 33 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects worth Rs 8,941 crore, Shah said that the Congress would remain out of power for the next 30 years because of its “negative politics”.

“When I say BJP will be in power for 30 years, they again reiterate allegations of vote theft... I want to tell you that Amit Shah was born here, stays here, and will die here... I don’t need to visit foreign countries every six months. You won’t form government for 30 years, based on your negative politics,” he said.

Shah also took a swipe at the Congress leader over his reported four-day trip to Vietnam, which coincided with nationwide anti-SIR protests.

“I know you can’t hear me, you’re sitting somewhere abroad. You don’t even explain why, but that’s okay, that’s your personal life... But once you land in Delhi, listen to me; your turn won’t come for the next 30 years,” Shah said.