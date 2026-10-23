Centre renews pension scheme, but outdated caps may exclude millions

The Union Government has renewed its national social assistance programme for five years, with an outlay of ₹53,428 crore, but has left the old-age and widow pension schemes unchanged. The decision raises a larger question: how many eligible people remain outside central support because beneficiary limits are based on outdated population and poverty estimates?

The Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) from 2026-27 to 2030-31 on October 14. The programme, to be renamed the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana, is projected to cover 3.20 crore beneficiaries across 36 States and Union Territories.

The gap in coverage is highlighted by an Impact Assessment and Evaluation of the National Social Assistance Programme, commissioned by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and conducted by the Academy of Management Studies. The study estimates that nearly six crore eligible people may be excluded from central support.

In a July reply to Parliament, the government said NSAP covered more than three crore people, while about 5.9 crore additional pensioners received assistance through state-funded schemes. Around nine crore people received pensions through central or state-specific schemes. A 2023 Comptroller and Auditor General audit found that beneficiary lists continued to rely on poverty lists that were not regularly updated, even after the Socio-Economic Caste Census had been finalised. Although NSAP aims at proactive identification, the audit found that assistance was being provided largely to people who applied.