Congress targets Modi over Arunachal face-offs with Chinese army, alleges ‘deafening silence’

The Congress on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reported face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, alleging that the Prime Minister and his administration had maintained a “deafening silence” on the developments.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report quoting Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur as saying that face-offs had occurred at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh in recent days and that the situation was continuing.

There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP to the Congress's allegations.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the ITBP chief had rightly praised the force's performance during the recent face-offs with the People's Liberation Army (PLA). However, he alleged that the Prime Minister and his administration had remained silent on the developments, while continuing to make what he called “calibrated concessions” to China.

Ramesh claimed that corps commander-level talks were held at Wacha and Damai in Arunachal Pradesh last month following a face-off at Taksing. He added that local residents had reported the loss of patrolling points, drawing a comparison with the situation in Ladakh.