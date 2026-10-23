Congress targets Modi over Arunachal face-offs with Chinese army, alleges ‘deafening silence’

The Congress on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reported face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, alleging that the Prime Minister and his administration had maintained a “deafening silence” on the developments.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report quoting Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur as saying that face-offs had occurred at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh in recent days and that the situation was continuing.
There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP to the Congress's allegations.
In a post on X, Ramesh said the ITBP chief had rightly praised the force's performance during the recent face-offs with the People's Liberation Army (PLA). However, he alleged that the Prime Minister and his administration had remained silent on the developments, while continuing to make what he called “calibrated concessions” to China.
Ramesh claimed that corps commander-level talks were held at Wacha and Damai in Arunachal Pradesh last month following a face-off at Taksing. He added that local residents had reported the loss of patrolling points, drawing a comparison with the situation in Ladakh.
The Congress leader also alleged that China continued to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh and was building a 60,000-MW dam that posed a threat to India's ecological and water security.
Ramesh further highlighted India's growing trade deficit with China, claiming it had reached a record $112 billion in 2025-26, up from $99 billion in the previous financial year. He argued that the widening deficit was hurting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across several industries.
“Make in India has become Import from China,” he said, describing the trade deficit as a significant threat to India's economic security.
The Congress leader also referred to Modi's remarks on June 19, 2020, following the Galwan Valley clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Ramesh cited the Prime Minister's statement that no one had entered Indian territory and no Indian post had been occupied by another country.
He also referred to revelations by former Army chief General MM Naravane, who reportedly said that the instructions he received during the Chinese incursions in Ladakh were: “Jo uchit samjho woh karo” (do whatever you think is appropriate).
Ramesh further recalled remarks made by Lieutenant General Rahul Singh, then Deputy Chief of Army Staff, on July 4, 2025, regarding China's extensive involvement in Pakistan's military campaign during Operation Sindoor.
He alleged that retired Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan subsequently contradicted Singh's account in public on August 25, 2026, and later took over a think tank that Ramesh linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP ecosystem.
The Congress has repeatedly criticised the Modi government over its handling of relations with China and alleged Chinese incursions. The government has rejected opposition claims in the past, while the BJP has accused the Congress of undermining the morale of the armed forces.
(With inputs from PTI)