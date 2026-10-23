Dehradun school faces probe after students allege teacher touched them inappropriately

DEHRADUN: Police visited a private school in Dehradun after a student and her mother alleged that a physics teacher had touched girls inappropriately and that the school management later pressured the student to withdraw a written complaint.

The student and her mother said they had raised the matter with the school principal. They alleged that the complaint, which they said was signed by 15 students, prompted the management to assure them that the teacher would be removed and the student’s safety would be ensured.

The family said the student was called to the principal’s office the following day, where the director, principal and a female teacher were present. The student alleged that the director questioned her account, called it false and asked her to demonstrate how the teacher had touched her.

“He asked me to show him by touching him how the teacher had touched me,” the student alleged. She also claimed she was told not to discuss the conversation with her mother and was warned that nobody would support her.

The student said she had gone to school to seek an acknowledgement of the written complaint but was kept outside the premises. Her mother alleged that the school’s main gate was locked and that they were not being allowed to leave.

The mother said she had first learned of concerns about the teacher several months ago but initially urged her daughter, who plays sport, to handle the matter herself. She said she went to the school on October 15 after the situation became difficult to ignore.

“The principal told me they had looked into the teacher and would remove him,” the mother alleged. She said her daughter returned home frightened and was now anxious about going to school. The family also claimed that other girls had been uncomfortable with the teacher’s behaviour but had hesitated to speak up.