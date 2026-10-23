Delhi HC rejects Neha Bora’s plea to quash Rs 10,000 peace bond notice over protests

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora challenging a notice issued by a Special Executive Magistrate directing her to execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 to maintain peace, legal news portal Bar and Bench reported.

Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the order, declining to quash the preventive proceedings while issuing specific directions for the magistrate to follow during the ongoing inquiry.

"Writ petition is rejected. However, there are certain directions given for the magistrate to take care of. All the material to be furnished to her," the Court said, according to Bar and Bench.

The High Court further noted that the magistrate will also have to consider the statutory scope and application of Section 135 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). "Whether 135 would warrant a production of the bond at the very first instance, or it's only during the course of the inquiries, and further incident take place, which gives the danger or not. These are matters the magistrate will take into account," the court observed.

According to Bar and Bench, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bora alongside advocates Abhik Chimni, Moksha Sharma, Ayan Dasgupta Samarendra, Pranjal Abrol, and Gurupal Singh, submitted that all calls made by the student leader were entirely peaceful and aimed at asking for reforms without any exhortation to violence.