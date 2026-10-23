Ethnic violence hit Manipur's Churachandpur may host BSF ‘Raising Day’ event

NEW DELHI: Even as the Border Security Force (BSF) has not made any official announcement, the force is considering holding its Raising Day celebrations this year in Manipur’s ethnic violence hit Churachandpur district, with preliminary preparations are underway, sources said.
According to sources, this was being considered days after the BSF Director General Praveen Kumar visited Manipur. “The force may select the northeastern state as the venue for its annual event, as senior officers have been making repeated visits to the state, while the local administration has also been informed about the proposed plan,” a source said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be invited as the chief guest once the venue and other arrangements are finalised, sources indicated, while noting that albeit his participationhas not been confirmed.
The BSF’s existing training facility in the region could make it a suitable venue for the celebrations, although the final decision rests with the force’s leadership, the sources said.
The proposed choice of Churachandpur comes amid continuing ethnic tensions and security challenges in Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged unrest, recurring incidents of violence and casualties.
Clashes and tensions involving different communities, including Kuki and Meitei groups, along with concerns over armed group activities, have kept the security situation sensitive.
Against this backdrop, hosting a high-profile national event in the state would require extensive security arrangements and coordination among central security agencies and the state administration, the sources said.
The BSF observes its Raising Day on December 1, marking its establishment in 1965. The force is one of India’s principal border guarding organisations deployed at western frontierswith Pakistan and eastern frontier with Bangladesh.
The annual celebrations recognise the force’s role in border management, national security and its contribution to safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.
If finalised, Churachandpur’s selection would bring the BSF’s annual event to a region that remains central to Manipur’s wider ethnic and security challenges. The decision, along with the programme and the participation of senior political leaders, is expected to become clearer once the force makes an official announcement.