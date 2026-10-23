Ethnic violence hit Manipur's Churachandpur may host BSF ‘Raising Day’ event

NEW DELHI: Even as the Border Security Force (BSF) has not made any official announcement, the force is considering holding its Raising Day celebrations this year in Manipur’s ethnic violence hit Churachandpur district, with preliminary preparations are underway, sources said.

According to sources, this was being considered days after the BSF Director General Praveen Kumar visited Manipur. “The force may select the northeastern state as the venue for its annual event, as senior officers have been making repeated visits to the state, while the local administration has also been informed about the proposed plan,” a source said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be invited as the chief guest once the venue and other arrangements are finalised, sources indicated, while noting that albeit his participationhas not been confirmed.

The BSF’s existing training facility in the region could make it a suitable venue for the celebrations, although the final decision rests with the force’s leadership, the sources said.

The proposed choice of Churachandpur comes amid continuing ethnic tensions and security challenges in Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged unrest, recurring incidents of violence and casualties.