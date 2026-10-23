Haryana electricity employees call off strike as CM Saini assures no privatisation of power sector

CHANDIGARH: Haryana’s striking electricity employees on Friday called off their three-day strike following a meeting with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Power Minister Anil Vij, after Saini assured them that private players would not be allowed to enter the power sector in the state and that parallel power distribution licences would be revoked.

Following the chief minister’s assurance, the employees agreed to restore electricity supply immediately. Due to the strike by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) workers, Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh districts had been plunged into darkness since late Wednesday night, affecting thousands of consumers, residents and industrial units.

The next round of talks between the employees’ union and the state government will be held on November 3.

Saini reiterated on Friday that the state government was committed to protecting the interests of electricity consumers and ensuring the welfare of electricity employees. He said the government’s position on the issue of parallel electricity licences had been clear from the outset and that it stood firmly with electricity employees on the matter.

Following discussions with the government, representatives of the electricity employees’ unions announced the withdrawal of their strike and confirmed that employees would resume work immediately to facilitate the restoration of power supply.

Saini was interacting with the media in Panchkula after a meeting with representatives of the electricity employees’ unions. Detailed discussions were held on the issue of parallel electricity licences, the demands of the employees and the restoration of power supply disrupted by the strike.

Energy Minister Anil Vij, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Commissioner and Secretary of the Power Department Ashima Brar, Commissioner and Secretary of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department K. Makrand Pandurang, Managing Director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Dr Aditya Dahiya, and Special Secretary Vikram were also present at the meeting.