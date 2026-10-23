Haryana electricity employees call off strike as CM Saini assures no privatisation of power sector

CHANDIGARH: Haryana’s striking electricity employees on Friday called off their three-day strike following a meeting with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Power Minister Anil Vij, after Saini assured them that private players would not be allowed to enter the power sector in the state and that parallel power distribution licences would be revoked.
Following the chief minister’s assurance, the employees agreed to restore electricity supply immediately. Due to the strike by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) workers, Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh districts had been plunged into darkness since late Wednesday night, affecting thousands of consumers, residents and industrial units.
The next round of talks between the employees’ union and the state government will be held on November 3.
Saini reiterated on Friday that the state government was committed to protecting the interests of electricity consumers and ensuring the welfare of electricity employees. He said the government’s position on the issue of parallel electricity licences had been clear from the outset and that it stood firmly with electricity employees on the matter.
Following discussions with the government, representatives of the electricity employees’ unions announced the withdrawal of their strike and confirmed that employees would resume work immediately to facilitate the restoration of power supply.
Saini was interacting with the media in Panchkula after a meeting with representatives of the electricity employees’ unions. Detailed discussions were held on the issue of parallel electricity licences, the demands of the employees and the restoration of power supply disrupted by the strike.
Energy Minister Anil Vij, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Commissioner and Secretary of the Power Department Ashima Brar, Commissioner and Secretary of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department K. Makrand Pandurang, Managing Director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Dr Aditya Dahiya, and Special Secretary Vikram were also present at the meeting.
Addressing the media, Saini said Vij had been in regular contact with office-bearers of the electricity employees’ unions over the past several days to resolve the issue through dialogue and prevent inconvenience to the general public.
He pointed out that even before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) issued its order, the Energy Minister had clearly stated in the Legislative Assembly that the state government did not support the granting of parallel electricity licences. He reiterated that the Haryana government was not in favour of privatisation of the power sector in the state.
Saini said HERC was an independent statutory body established under the Electricity Act, 2003, and exercised its powers in accordance with the law. In view of the situation arising from the Commission’s order, the state government had decided to initiate appropriate action within the framework of the applicable legal and statutory provisions.
He further said the government would take steps under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to issue appropriate directions to the Commission. The government would also pursue a review of the order under Section 94 of the Act, in accordance with the Commission’s applicable powers and procedures.
He emphasised that the government took the concerns of electricity employees seriously. He said its objective was to protect the public interest in the power sector, safeguard employees’ interests and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.
Saini stated that constructive dialogue had taken place between the government and the employees’ unions in a cordial atmosphere. Thanking the electricity employees for calling off their strike, he welcomed their decision to resume work immediately to facilitate the restoration of power supply.
Energy Minister Anil Vij said the state government had opposed HERC’s decision to grant a parallel electricity licence to a private company from the outset.
He clarified that the government had not invited applications from private companies for this purpose. However, the Electricity Act provides a mechanism through which companies can apply directly to the Commission.
He said electricity employees’ unions had opposed the move from the time the issue emerged, while the state government had also consistently articulated its position against parallel electricity licences.
Vij added that he had presented the government’s position in detail in the Legislative Assembly and had appealed to other political parties to present their views before the Commission if they shared the government’s concerns.
He reiterated that the government had been determined from the beginning to challenge the decision and pursue appropriate legal remedies. During Friday’s meeting with representatives of the electricity employees’ unions, it was agreed that the state government could issue appropriate directions to the Commission under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003.
Accordingly, the concerned officials have been directed to initiate immediate action in this regard.
Representatives of the Haryana Joint Action Committee said electricity employees had been on strike for the past two days to protest against the issuance of parallel electricity licences and the perceived move towards privatisation of the power sector.
The representatives stated that Saini and Vij had listened carefully to their concerns and apprised them of the steps being taken by the state government to oppose the granting of parallel electricity licences.
Expressing gratitude to the chief minister and the Energy Minister for engaging with them and addressing their concerns, the union representatives announced the withdrawal of the strike.
They confirmed that electricity employees would resume their duties immediately to facilitate the restoration of power supply and minimise inconvenience to consumers.