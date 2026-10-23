‘If LoP tries to spread anarchy, we will respond on streets and in House’: Nitin Nabin

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Friday asserted that there was no place for anarchy in the country, and attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting the constitutional institutions.
Nabin, who arrived in Ranchi this evening on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, was speaking to reporters at the party's state headquarters.
"I firmly believe there is no place for anarchy in this country. Democracy and our democratic systems must be respected. The manner in which the leader of the opposition is insulting constitutional institutions is a matter of concern. We cannot give any chance to anarchy under any circumstance," he said.
"There are democratic ways (to protest). If the LoP tries to spread anarchy, then we will also engage in struggles on the streets and give replies in the House (Parliament)," he added.
During his visit, Nabin will address the BJP's state executive committee meeting on Saturday, where discussions will be held on the state's political situation and the party's plans and priorities, and he will also hold organisational discussions with state leaders.
This is Nabin's second visit to the state since assuming charge as the party's national president. He had earlier visited the state in June.
In this visit, Nabin will stay at his aunt's residence.
Earlier this evening, Nabin was accorded a grand welcome at Birsa Munda Airport here by senior party leaders, including state BJP chief Aditya Sahu, BJP's state in-charge Gajendra Singh Patel, Union minister Sanjay Seth and Ranchi MLA C P Singh, along with hundreds of party workers.
Nabin later reached the party's state headquarters, where he was welcomed by party workers.
He greeted them with the 'Jai Johar' slogan and paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee by garlanding his statue.
His visit comes after the state BJP unit was recently revamped with the appointment of new office-bearers and organisational in-charges by the party's central leadership.
"This is the first occasion when our national president will address the state executive meeting," a party leader said, adding that his address will guide party office-bearers, elected representatives and workers in strengthening the organisation.
BJP leaders said Nabin will hold "crucial meetings" with the party leaders and also meet all district presidents and in-charges here to discuss organisational matters and the party's future roadmap in the state.
On Sunday, Nabin will participate in scheduled organisational programmes and hold interactions with local party leaders, they said, adding he will also listen to PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with party workers.
(With inputs from PTI)