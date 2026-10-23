India asks nationals in France, Italy to avoid protest-hit areas as unrest spreads across Europe

India on Friday advised its nationals in France, Italy and other European countries witnessing protests to remain vigilant, exercise caution while travelling and avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, as its diplomatic missions closely monitor the situation.

Large-scale protests have erupted across parts of Europe in recent days, largely over the rising cost of living. Demonstrations in France turned violent last week, with reports of protesters setting fire to a historic town hall in Limoges and vandalising public property and shops.

“Our missions in France, Italy and Belgium are closely following the developments there. They are in regular touch with our community members,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Responding to a question on the safety of Indian nationals in the affected countries, Jaiswal said they had been advised to remain vigilant, exercise due caution when going out and avoid areas witnessing protests.

He also urged Indians to follow advisories issued by the respective local governments.

“Our embassies in France and Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals, which they must follow. On our part, we remain committed to the welfare and safety of all our nationals abroad,” the MEA spokesperson said.

On Thursday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Paris following a weekend of clashes and widespread looting, marking some of the country’s most violent unrest in years, according to reports.