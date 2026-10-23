India continues to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran: MEA

India on Friday said it continues to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran, amid reports that Iranian aircraft were denied permission to use Indian airspace.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ongoing conflict in West Asia has posed new challenges to flight connectivity between India and Iran.

"We have and continue to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran. As you are aware, the ongoing conflict in the region has posed new challenges to the flight connectivity between our two countries," he said.

Jaiswal was asked about reports that India denied permission to certain Iranian aircraft to use Indian airspace. "We continue to be in communication with our Iranian counterparts to facilitate transportation of life-saving medicines as a humanitarian gesture," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)