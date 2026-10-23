India facilitates return of Dammam airport attack victim’s remains; injured nationals discharged

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Friday said it was in touch with the family of an Indian national killed in an attack on Dammam airport and was providing assistance to transport his mortal remains to India.
The Indian national was killed and two others were injured in the attack on the Saudi airport, officials said on Thursday.
"The Embassy is in touch with his family and is extending all necessary assistance to facilitate the transportation of his mortal remains to India," the mission said in a post on X on Friday.
Of the two Indian nationals injured in the Dammam airport attack, one was discharged from hospital on October 22, while the other was expected to be discharged on Friday, the embassy said.
The mission also said an Indian national injured in a drone attack on the Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province was discharged from hospital on October 22.
The attack on Wednesday came amid escalating strikes by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on key infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
Shaybah is a major oilfield operated by state-owned Saudi Aramco in the Rub' al-Khali desert in southeastern Saudi Arabia, near the border with the United Arab Emirates. The field is a significant part of the kingdom's oil production infrastructure. Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the attempted attack.
The Indian mission thanked Saudi authorities for providing medical care to the injured.
The embassy has also issued advisories urging the Indian community "to take due precautions and abide by Saudi laws, especially those relating to not taking or sharing photos or videos of interceptions, impact sites, etc."
Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.74 million Indian nationals, who work across various sectors and form a significant link between the two countries.
Providing an update on the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport, the embassy said two of the injured Indian nationals were still receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, while two others remained in a general ward.
"Seven injured Indian nationals have been discharged from the hospital to date. One Indian national had unfortunately lost his life in the attack. His funeral was held in Riyadh on October 12," the mission said.
(With PTI inputs)