India facilitates return of Dammam airport attack victim’s remains; injured nationals discharged

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Friday said it was in touch with the family of an Indian national killed in an attack on Dammam airport and was providing assistance to transport his mortal remains to India.

The Indian national was killed and two others were injured in the attack on the Saudi airport, officials said on Thursday.

"The Embassy is in touch with his family and is extending all necessary assistance to facilitate the transportation of his mortal remains to India," the mission said in a post on X on Friday.

Of the two Indian nationals injured in the Dammam airport attack, one was discharged from hospital on October 22, while the other was expected to be discharged on Friday, the embassy said.

The mission also said an Indian national injured in a drone attack on the Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province was discharged from hospital on October 22.

The attack on Wednesday came amid escalating strikes by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on key infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.