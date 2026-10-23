Indian Army to train 600 civil defence master trainers across 12 States, UTs: MHA

NEW DELHI: In a major push to strengthen India’s civil defence preparedness against emerging security threats, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in coordination with the Indian Army, will train 600 civil defence master trainers across 12 States and Union Territories in the first phase of a first-of-its-kind joint training initiative.

The three-day specialised programme, to be conducted at designated Indian Army training facilities, is scheduled to be completed by the second week of November 2026, with the trained personnel expected to pass on their skills to 60,000 Civil Defence Volunteers, officials in the MHA said.

“The initiative is being undertaken by the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards (DGFSCDHG), Ministry of Home Affairs, in line with the government’s vision of building a vibrant, modern and future-ready Civil Defence network,” a senior official said.

Announcing the vision during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for strengthening civil defence capabilities through modern systems, advanced technologies and contemporary preparedness measures to address evolving security challenges.

“The first phase will cover Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Each participating State/UT will nominate 50 Master Trainers for the specialised training,” the official said.