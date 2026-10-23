Kashmir to attract tourists with large chrysanthemum garden blooming till early December

SRINAGAR: As autumn in Kashmir has traditionally been associated with the sight of fallen Chinar leaves carpeting the landscape, the theme-based chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar featuring 12 million blooms is set to offer visitors a colourful new attraction in autumn and extend the Valley’s floral tourism season into early winter.

The garden, a flagship project of the Department of Floriculture, has been expanded and upgraded this year with larger flower beds, landscaped spaces, a decorative plaza, a water feature and selfie points to enhance the visitor experience. The bloom is expected to last until early December.

Known as Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, the chrysanthemum garden at the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden in Srinagar is offering visitors another reason to explore the Valley beyond the spring tulip season.

According to Kashmir's Director of Floriculture, Mathoora Masoom, the department has worked to improve the garden compared with last year, increasing both plantation area and number of flowering plants.

“The chrysanthemum garden is the dream project of the Department of Floriculture. This year, we wanted to make it better than last year. We have increased the bed area and planted 3.5 lakh plants, which are expected to produce more than 12 million flowers,” she said.

The department has improved the garden’s infrastructure and aesthetics, including the addition of colourful floral displays and designated selfie points.

“We have tried our best to make this garden a beautiful experience for visitors,” she said.