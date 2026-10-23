Kolkata Diary | Tourism dept launches Discover Darjeeling app

Three families assaulted, told to renounce faith

Three Christian families in Paschim Medinipur district have been allegedly threatened and assaulted earlier this week by a group seeking to force them to renounce their faith, prompting police to deploy personnel in the area. The aggrieved families, residing in Chandrakona area for the past 30 years, have lodged complaints with police alleging that they were forced to participate in certain religious rituals against their wishes. They have been converted to Christianity 2 years ago. Police registered a case. According to the complaints, the group assaulted them and threatened them with dire consequences if they do not renounce Christianity.