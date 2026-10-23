Kolkata Diary | Tourism dept launches Discover Darjeeling app

In an initiative to promote tourism and provide visitors an easy access to information on destinations, the West Bengal Tourism Department has launched a mobile app, titled ‘Discover Darjeeling’. Tourism minister Shankar Ghosh launched the application recently at the State guest house in Siliguri. The app, which is available for download on Google Play Store, features several tourism circuits, including Adventure Circuit, Darjeeling Town Trail, Lamahata Trail, Siliguri Town Trail, Tea and Culture Circuit and Wildlife Circuit Eco Tourism Circuit. Similar applications will also be launched for the Dooars, Malda, South and North Dinajpur districts.
Railway drive to improve cleanliness, amenities
South Eastern Railway (SER) organised a ‘Rail Jan Samvaad’ at various stations under its jurisdiction, followed by an intensive cleanliness drive, as a part of the ongoing special campaign. The initiative aimed at strengthening direct interactions between railway officials and passengers, encouraging citizen participation and enhancing cleanliness and passenger amenities at railway stations. The interaction provided a platform for direct engagement between railway officials and passengers enabling identification of areas requiring for improvement and promoting a more passenger-centric approach for better railway services.
Three families assaulted, told to renounce faith
Three Christian families in Paschim Medinipur district have been allegedly threatened and assaulted earlier this week by a group seeking to force them to renounce their faith, prompting police to deploy personnel in the area. The aggrieved families, residing in Chandrakona area for the past 30 years, have lodged complaints with police alleging that they were forced to participate in certain religious rituals against their wishes. They have been converted to Christianity 2 years ago. Police registered a case. According to the complaints, the group assaulted them and threatened them with dire consequences if they do not renounce Christianity.