Ladakh leaders release five documents exchanged with Centre amid stalled talks

SRINAGAR: Amid a deadlock in talks between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh leaders, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) has released five documents exchanged during negotiations between May and October 2026, detailing differences over constitutional safeguards, the proposed elected body and administrative powers.

The documents include minutes of a meeting, the Centre’s draft proposals, a joint counter-proposal by the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and a comparison of the positions taken by the two sides.

Their release comes amid public speculation and differing accounts of the progress of negotiations. The latest round of talks, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 22, did not take place as the MHA did not invite Ladakh leaders.

In an appeal to the people of Ladakh, LAB chairman Chering Dorjay said transparency was essential while the region’s democratic aspirations, constitutional safeguards and administrative arrangements were under discussion.

“Amid growing speculation, allegations, and attempts to misrepresent the position of LAB, particularly following recent remarks attributed to Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and the meeting convened by the Citizen Forum of Ladakh, headed by Thupstan Chewang, I consider it my responsibility, on behalf of LAB to place before the people of Ladakh the relevant documents and drafts exchanged between LAB and MHA,” Dorjay said.

He said the local leadership had expected the Chief Secretary’s office and the MHA to make the records available for public consultation. “After that did not happen, LAB decided to release the documents independently”.

Dorjay urged people to assess the negotiations through official records rather than rumours or selective interpretations. He said the leadership’s position on protecting Ladakh’s interests should not be seen as a confrontation with the Centre.

“Our firm stand on protecting the interests of our people must not be misconstrued as confrontation,” he said.