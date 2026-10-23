Must unite society against divisive forces; inspire citizens towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for collective efforts to tackle emerging societal ills and new challenges, unite society against divisive forces and inspire citizens to become self-reliant.
Inaugurating the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan, Modi said the Chinmaya Mission was not merely an institution but a thought, with “Chinmaya” signifying pure consciousness. Founded by the sage Swami Chinmayananda, the Mission’s journey over the decades had also been guided by divine resolve, he said.
“Over the past decades, times have changed, new challenges have emerged before the country, and new societal ills have surfaced. Today, the responsibility of solving them rests upon all of us,” Modi said.
“We must unite society against the forces that seek to divide us. We must make our citizens aware and inspired towards self-reliance. We must connect every individual with the resolve of a Developed India by 2047. For these objectives, we must become even more proactive,” he added.
The Prime Minister said India was the birthplace of its culture and the foundation of the nation’s existence.
“Thanks to the efforts of Chinmaya Mission, today millions of youth are working as cultural brand ambassadors of India. These youth are carrying Indian values to the new generation,” he said.
The three-day event, which began on Friday, has brought together more than 9,000 participants from India and abroad.
The gathering marks the culmination of year-long celebrations commemorating 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission, a global spiritual movement founded by Swami Chinmayananda in 1951 to make the wisdom of Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita accessible to all.
(With inputs from PTI)