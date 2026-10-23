Must unite society against divisive forces; inspire citizens towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for collective efforts to tackle emerging societal ills and new challenges, unite society against divisive forces and inspire citizens to become self-reliant.

Inaugurating the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan, Modi said the Chinmaya Mission was not merely an institution but a thought, with “Chinmaya” signifying pure consciousness. Founded by the sage Swami Chinmayananda, the Mission’s journey over the decades had also been guided by divine resolve, he said.

“Over the past decades, times have changed, new challenges have emerged before the country, and new societal ills have surfaced. Today, the responsibility of solving them rests upon all of us,” Modi said.

“We must unite society against the forces that seek to divide us. We must make our citizens aware and inspired towards self-reliance. We must connect every individual with the resolve of a Developed India by 2047. For these objectives, we must become even more proactive,” he added.