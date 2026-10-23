NCERT introduces module on Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence for grades 9-12

NEW DELHI: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed an introductory module on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Secondary Stage (Grades 9-12), aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

An official release said, “Special emphasis is placed on the ethical and safe use of AI, including data privacy, misinformation, fairness, digital safety, and critical verification of Al-generated information.”

Designed for students with no prior knowledge of AI, the module promotes critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, and responsible use of emerging technologies. “It introduces CT as a systematic approach to solving problems and helps learners understand how Al works, its applications, possibilities, and limitations,” NCERT said.

The module adopts an experiential, activity-based learning approach through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation, and reflection, it said.“The module encourages students to become informed, confident, and responsible users of technology, while reinforcing that human judgement, creativity, and ethical responsibility remain central to learning,” the release added.

Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, ensuring meaningful participation across diverse school contexts.