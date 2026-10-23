PK, independent candidates make Bihar poll fray intense

PATNA: Over 5.32 lakh voters will decide the fate of 150 candidates in Bihar’s eight legislative council seats on Friday, with the NDA and Mahagathbandhan facing stiff challenges from Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Independent candidates.

While Prashant Kishor’s JSP-backed candidates are contesting on all eight seats, in all 150 are trying their luck in the polls, including 90 for the four graduates’ constituencies -- Patna, Darbhanga, Kosi and Tirhut—and 60 for four teachers’ seats—Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. All sitting representatives are in the fray and face close contests.

The ruling alliance’s main challenge is internal discord. JD (U) MLA Anant Singh has rebelled against party candidate Neeraj Kumar in Patna graduates’ constituency. He has come out in support of JSP candidate Anuj Singh, alleging that Kumar had worked against him in last year’s assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan allies have failed to reach a seat-sharing arrangement, resulting in contests among RJD, Congress and candidates backed by Left parties on several seats. RJD has fielded candidates on six seats and Congress on five, making contest for their respective candidates tough.