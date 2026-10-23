President Murmu celebrates a Maoist-free Chhattisgarh, eco-wisdom of tribal communities

RAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Bastar on Friday, affirmed a compelling narrative of transformation—one that celebrates a region breaking free from decades of Maoist insurgency to reclaim its rightful place as a beacon of cultural harmony and ecological stewardship.
The President addressed a public gathering in Jagdalpur, against the vibrant and sacred backdrop of Bastar Dussehra.
She commended the resolute, coordinated operations of both the central and state governments that have successfully neutralised the scourge of Naxal violence. For generations, conflict cast a shadow over Bastar’s rich heritage and impeded its growth.
Today, liberated from that menace, the region is charting an uninterrupted path toward progress. The President highlighted that peace is already translating into tangible empowerment, citing rapid advancements in financial assistance for tribal entrepreneurs and improved access to wider national markets.
These targeted initiatives, she stressed, are crucial to realising an inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047, where progress leaves no community behind.
Central to her address was a call to look toward indigenous wisdom in addressing modern environmental challenges. President Murmu observed that tribal communities do not merely inhabit their ecosystems; they revere nature as a sacred, life-giving force.
In an era grappling with climate vulnerabilities, she urged society and policymakers to integrate the nature-nurturing ethos of tribal lifestyles into contemporary development models, proving that environmental preservation and human progress can coexist seamlessly.
Before addressing the assembly, she paid homage at the revered Maa Danteshwari Temple, offering prayers for Chhattisgarh’s continued prosperity.
Demonstrating respect for grassroots governance, she engaged directly with traditional community elders—the Manjhi and Chalki—at the historic Muriya Darbar, acknowledging their role in sustaining centuries of social cohesion. She also toured the local Dussehra exhibition, applauding the artistic mastery and resilience of local artisans.
Her visit captured an apparently transformed Bastar: unburdened by fear, anchored in ancestral reverence for the earth, and striding confidently toward an equitable, self-reliant future.