President Murmu delegates Dental commission act powers to UT administrators

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has delegated powers to the Lieutenant Governors and administrators of all Union Territories (UTs) to exercise specified functions of the State Government under the National Dental Commission Act, 2023, within their respective jurisdictions.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the decision through a notification issued under Article 239(1) of the Constitution. The order covers the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Lakshadweep.

According to the notification, the administrators, whether designated as Lieutenant Governors or otherwise, will exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the State Government under Sections 29, 48 and 56 of the National Dental Commission Act, 2023. These powers will remain subject to the President’s control and will continue until further orders.

The delegation is intended to enable the implementation of the provisions of the legislation across the Union Territories through their respective administrations.

The National Dental Commission Act, 2023, was enacted to regulate the dental profession, improve the quality and affordability of dental education, and ensure wider access to high-quality oral healthcare services across the country. The legislation received Presidential assent on August 11, 2023, and came into force on February 29, 2024.

A key feature of the law was the establishment of the National Dental Commission (NDC), which replaced the Dental Council of India (DCI). The Act also repealed the Dentists Act, 1948, introducing a new regulatory framework aimed at modernising dental education and professional standards in India.