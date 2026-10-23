Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking probe into electoral 'irregularities', EC's functioning

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed an official resolution seeking an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities concerning electoral processes and functioning of the Election Commission (EC) under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On the second day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema tabled the resolution in the House.

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lashed out at the BJP over alleged 'vote loot', terming it dangerous for democracy.

He claimed that names of 14 crore voters had been deleted from electoral rolls nationwide under the garb of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Punjab Assembly expressed concern over claims that citizens are allegedly being deprived of their right to vote and demanded protection of voting rights of all eligible citizens.

"This House firmly reiterates that every eligible citizen's vote is precious in a democracy. Illegally depriving any citizen of the right to vote goes against the fundamental values of constitutional democracy," the resolution reads.

Protecting voting rights of the people and ensuring the accountability of electoral institutions is imperative for safeguarding the country's democracy, it adds.

"This House demands establishment of an independent, impartial, and credible investigative mechanism to inquire into alleged irregularities concerning the electoral process and voter lists under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, so that the truth can come to light and accountability can be fixed," the resolution reads.

If concrete evidence of criminal violations emerges against any person during the investigation, criminal proceedings should be initiated against them as per law, it adds.

While presenting the resolution, Cheema slammed the BJP, accusing it of snatching voting rights from the poor. He also referred to the Delhi Assembly elections held last year, alleging that the BJP came to power through 'vote chori'.

Participating in the debate on the resolution, AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann targeted the BJP government and also demanded voting be held through ballot papers only.

(With inputs from PTI)