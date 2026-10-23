Ranchi trafficking ring using train staff dismantled

RANCHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an alleged drug trafficking network in Ranchi, arresting six people, including a woman, during a series of raids. The agency suspects the network has links to international drug suppliers in Thailand and Nigeria and used railway pantry car staff to transport consignments.

The NCB has identified Jimmy as the alleged kingpin. According to officials, he used international mobile numbers, including those from Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States, to conduct the cocaine and synthetic drug trade. Investigators are trying to establish who was contacted through these numbers and how the drugs were sourced and distributed.

The other arrested accused have been identified as Rajat Jain, Udit Kumar, Akash Malhotra, Sneha Paswan, Milan Singh and Rishabh Jain. Four suspects were arrested on October 14, followed by Milan Singh on October 15 and Rishabh Jain later.

Preliminary questioning suggests that the network operated across Ranchi and Jamshedpur, with links extending to Jaipur and Delhi. The latest arrests and seizures in Ranchi and Jamshedpur followed intelligence gathered during raids in Delhi.

During the operation, officials seized 18 grams of cocaine, 16.5 grams of MDMA, 3.5 grams of ganja and a Hyundai car. The agency is investigating the suspected Nigerian connection and looking for other people involved in the racket.

The drugs control agency has also summoned the owners of restaurants on Morabadi and Kanke Road for questioning on October 26.

The operation has brought alleged drug use at rave parties in Ranchi and other cities under scrutiny. Officials suspect that such gatherings take place at private farmhouses, secluded locations and residential premises, where cocaine and synthetic drugs are allegedly consumed.