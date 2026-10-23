Search operations underway to arrest those involved in killing of three Meiteis in Manipur

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Friday said search operations were underway to arrest all those involved in the killing of three Meitei people in Kangpokpi district four days ago.

Security forces also raided a camp of insurgent groups that had signed the 'suspension of operations' (SoO), he said.

Three persons have already been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in the Sunurok hills on Monday.

"Operations are going on in connection with the recent killing of three youths in the Sunurok hills. A joint team, involving Cobra, CRPF and police, raided Sinai camp in Kangpokpi where 18 people were present. The camp is designated for the groups that have signed the suspension of operations," the minister said on the sidelines of a programme here.

One of the 18 people has been identified as a cadre of a Kuki outfit which had signed SoO, while the identity of others is yet to be ascertained, he said.

The suspension of operations (SoO) is a tripartite agreement signed among the Centre, the Manipur government and several Kuki and Zomi militant groups. There are at least 14 designated SoO camps in the state.

"The three arrested persons are being interrogated and one of them is a suspected cadre of the banned KNF(N)," he said.

Search operations will continue "not only at Kuki camps but also at camps of Meitei and Naga outfits", the minister said.

Konthoujam highlighted the difficulties faced by security forces while conducting operations in the hill areas.

"Impartial measures will be taken to maintain law and order. The government is trying to restore normalcy," he added.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

(With inputs from PTI)