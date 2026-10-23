Tensions flare during 12-hour anti-dam bandh in Arunachal's Siang region

GUWAHATI: Tensions flared during a 12-hour bandh against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang region on Friday after protestors targeted security forces with stones, prompting the personnel to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Four to five police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in stone pelting, a senior police official said. At least four women, who suffered breathing difficulties after being exposed to tear gas, were admitted to a hospital.

Police said the bandh was peaceful in Siang district until over 200 protestors from Upper Siang district, particularly from Geku and Komkar, arrived at Dite-Dime in Siang district around 7 am.

"They attempted to enter Siang district while carrying machetes, lathis, slingshots, and other items. They also attempted to vandalise barricades, obstructed personnel deployed at the location, and pelted stones at the security forces,” the police said.

The police further stated that “lawful action was initiated against the protestors in the presence of the Executive Magistrate after proper announcement.