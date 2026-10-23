'This is how they take revenge': Punjab CM Mann alleges harassment at Delhi airport

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Centre of political vendetta after he was stopped at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for around three hours and fined Rs 50,000 by the Customs Department while returning from Paris with his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, on Monday night.

Linking the incident to the Aam Aadmi Party’s demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Mann alleged, “This is how they take revenge.”

Mann had reportedly opted for the green channel (Nothing to Declare) despite allegedly carrying items that required clearance through the red channel (Goods to Declare).

Sources said the baggage contained several items, including shoes, belts, clothes, daily-use watches and jewellery. After spending time in the Customs enclosure, Mann exited the airport. The BJP’s official social media accounts have also claimed that designer shoes, belts and other expensive accessories were found in his luggage.

The fine was initially paid by two IAS officers, the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, Ravi Bhagat, and Punjab Government Resident Commissioner in Delhi, S Karuna Raju. The amount was drawn from the Resident Commissioner’s office imprest account and later reimbursed by the Chief Minister.

After landing at around 11 pm at the IGI Airport in Delhi, Mann and his wife went to the VIP lounge while waiting for their luggage. After a delay of around two hours, they were informed that Customs officials had detained their baggage. They then went to the Customs enclosure, where officials opened and inspected their luggage in the presence of Mann and his wife.

Mann was leading a Punjab Government delegation to promote the state’s agricultural produce, particularly kidney beans and chickpeas, at an international food festival.

The incident has triggered a political exchange between the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the former alleging that central agencies and officials were being used to target its leadership.