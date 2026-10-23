United in driving 'vote chors' out of power: Congress reviews INDIA bloc rally plans, expects 1 million to join

The Congress on Friday reviewed preparations for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against alleged "vote chori", saying the mobilisation would send a strong message of opposition unity in protecting democracy and removing the "vote chors" from power.

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal met party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to assess preparations for the rally.

The meeting with Uttar Pradesh leaders was attended by AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai, state Congress working president Imran Masood, and senior leaders Salman Khurshid and Ajay Lallu, among others.

The meeting with Haryana leaders was attended by AICC in-charge Sanjay Dutt, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Rao Narender Singh, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and MP Deepender Hooda, among others.

Venugopal said on X that he had met Priyanka Gandhi, Gautam, UPCC president Aradhana Misra-Mona and other senior Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh to discuss mobilisation efforts for the November 1 INDIA bloc rally against "vote chori".