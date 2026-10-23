United in driving 'vote chors' out of power: Congress reviews INDIA bloc rally plans, expects 1 million to join

The Congress on Friday reviewed preparations for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against alleged "vote chori", saying the mobilisation would send a strong message of opposition unity in protecting democracy and removing the "vote chors" from power.
Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal met party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to assess preparations for the rally.
The meeting with Uttar Pradesh leaders was attended by AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai, state Congress working president Imran Masood, and senior leaders Salman Khurshid and Ajay Lallu, among others.
The meeting with Haryana leaders was attended by AICC in-charge Sanjay Dutt, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Rao Narender Singh, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and MP Deepender Hooda, among others.
Venugopal said on X that he had met Priyanka Gandhi, Gautam, UPCC president Aradhana Misra-Mona and other senior Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh to discuss mobilisation efforts for the November 1 INDIA bloc rally against "vote chori".
He said a separate meeting was also held with Sanjay Dutt, Rao Narender Singh and other senior Congress leaders from Haryana to review preparations for the rally.
The gathering at Ramlila Maidan will mark the culmination of a massive 'Delhi Chalo March', which is expected to reach the national capital on November 1. At least one million citizens are expected to participate in the march, Venugopal said.
"Our programs against the criminal Vote Chori orchestrated by Gyanesh & Co. -- at Modi-Shah's behest -- will be historic," he claimed.
People from across the country would participate in large numbers, sending a strong message that "we are united in protecting our democracy and driving these Vote Chors out of power", Venugopal said.
The INDIA bloc rally is intended to intensify pressure on the government over allegations of "vote chori" and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On October 12, protests over the allegations reached the Supreme Court, with opposition leaders, activists and civil society members participating in a 'March for Democracy' along a heavily barricaded route in Delhi. The participants also filed a joint petition challenging the SIR.
The following day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his residence. After the meeting, the opposition bloc vowed to continue its campaign against alleged "vote chori" and take the fight to its logical conclusion.
(With inputs from PTI)