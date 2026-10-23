Uttarakhand SDRF becomes India’s first disaster response force to earn ISO certification

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which works in a state prone to natural disasters, forest fires and other emergencies, has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. It is the first disaster response force in India to earn the certification.

Speaking to TNIE, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi called the recognition a major achievement. He said more than 40 teams were on standby across the state around the clock to respond to earthquakes, landslides, heavy rain, cloudbursts, floods, avalanches and road accidents.

"In times of disaster, our response time is less than 60 seconds,” Yaduvanshi said, highlighting the force’s readiness to launch relief and rescue operations.

The certification followed a second audit conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at the SDRF battalion headquarters in Jolly Grant from September 23 to 25, 2026. BIS former Scientist ‘G’ and Deputy Director General Vishnu Gupta inspected the force’s branches and operational procedures in the presence of Yaduvanshi.

Before issuing the ISO 9001:2015 certificate, auditors assessed the SDRF’s administrative systems, training, resource management, documentation, quality controls and adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).