Uttarakhand SDRF becomes India’s first disaster response force to earn ISO certification

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which works in a state prone to natural disasters, forest fires and other emergencies, has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. It is the first disaster response force in India to earn the certification.
Speaking to TNIE, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi called the recognition a major achievement. He said more than 40 teams were on standby across the state around the clock to respond to earthquakes, landslides, heavy rain, cloudbursts, floods, avalanches and road accidents.
"In times of disaster, our response time is less than 60 seconds,” Yaduvanshi said, highlighting the force’s readiness to launch relief and rescue operations.
The certification followed a second audit conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at the SDRF battalion headquarters in Jolly Grant from September 23 to 25, 2026. BIS former Scientist ‘G’ and Deputy Director General Vishnu Gupta inspected the force’s branches and operational procedures in the presence of Yaduvanshi.
Before issuing the ISO 9001:2015 certificate, auditors assessed the SDRF’s administrative systems, training, resource management, documentation, quality controls and adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).
A senior SDRF official said the certification would help standardise operations, maintain records systematically, clarify responsibilities and promote continuous improvement. It would also make it easier to identify gaps and strengthen training, equipment maintenance, resource use and preparedness for rescue missions.
The force plays a key role in rescuing pilgrims from difficult sections of the Char Dham Yatra routes, trekkers stranded in high-altitude Himalayan areas and people caught in rivers and streams. Its teams also respond to road accidents and natural disasters, and remain deployed during religious gatherings, trekking and mountaineering expeditions, and river-rafting activities.
“Trained personnel, effective resource management and coordination among agencies are crucial to the success of these operations,” the official said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the certification as a matter of pride for the state, saying it reflected the force’s efficiency, discipline and commitment to quality in disaster management. He expressed confidence that the SDRF would continue to serve with readiness and dedication.
The force’s systems, training, resource management and rescue procedures have been strengthened under the guidance of Director General of Police Deepam Seth and Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Yogendra Singh Rawat, and under Yaduvanshi’s leadership.
The ISO recognition marks a significant step towards greater quality, accountability and continuous improvement within the SDRF, officials said. They added that it would further strengthen Uttarakhand Police and the state’s wider disaster management arrangements, as the force continues to prepare for emergencies across the Himalayan state.