VP Radhakrishnan releases Anil K Antony’s book ‘Advantage India’ at Uprashtrapati Bhawan

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Dr CP Radhakrishnan on Friday said that “Advantage India is Advantage to Humanity”, while releasing a book titled “Advantage India: Reshaping the Future for an Equitable World”, authored by BJP national secretary Anil K Antony, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan.

The book, divided into two parts, examines India's emerging opportunities and its evolving role in shaping a more equitable world. The first part explores key areas such as data, artificial intelligence (AI), silicon sovereignty, adaptive defence, space, Digital India, women and youth.

The second part focuses on India's perspective on global affairs and the roadmap towards 2047, capturing the country's growth and ambitions in the age of AI and space technology. Speaking at the launch, the Vice-President said the book captures India's remarkable transformation and examines the opportunities available to the nation in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Highlighting India's unique strengths, Dr Radhakrishnan said the country's civilisational heritage, democratic traditions; demographic dividend, growing economy, robust institutions and expanding technological capabilities collectively form its distinctive advantage.

Referring to India's transformative journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice-President noted that more than 25 crore people had been lifted out of absolute poverty. He said initiatives in education, housing, sanitation, healthcare and food security had improved the dignity and social security of millions of citizens.