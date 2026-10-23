VP Radhakrishnan releases Anil K Antony’s book ‘Advantage India’ at Uprashtrapati Bhawan

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Dr CP Radhakrishnan on Friday said that “Advantage India is Advantage to Humanity”, while releasing a book titled “Advantage India: Reshaping the Future for an Equitable World”, authored by BJP national secretary Anil K Antony, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan.
The book, divided into two parts, examines India's emerging opportunities and its evolving role in shaping a more equitable world. The first part explores key areas such as data, artificial intelligence (AI), silicon sovereignty, adaptive defence, space, Digital India, women and youth.
The second part focuses on India's perspective on global affairs and the roadmap towards 2047, capturing the country's growth and ambitions in the age of AI and space technology. Speaking at the launch, the Vice-President said the book captures India's remarkable transformation and examines the opportunities available to the nation in a rapidly changing global landscape.
Highlighting India's unique strengths, Dr Radhakrishnan said the country's civilisational heritage, democratic traditions; demographic dividend, growing economy, robust institutions and expanding technological capabilities collectively form its distinctive advantage.
Referring to India's transformative journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice-President noted that more than 25 crore people had been lifted out of absolute poverty. He said initiatives in education, housing, sanitation, healthcare and food security had improved the dignity and social security of millions of citizens.
Emphasising inclusive development, he said the empowerment of women, young people, farmers and underprivileged sections remained central to India's progress. “The emergence of more than three crore Lakhpati Didis reflects the success of women-led development”, he said.
He also highlighted the expansion of educational and healthcare infrastructure through new IITs, AIIMS, medical colleges and other higher education institutions. Improvements in connectivity, including the expansion of Vande Bharat trains, airports, highways and railway stations, were also cited as significant milestones in the country's development. Recalling India's technological evolution, Dr Radhakrishnan observed that the arrival of computers had initially generated apprehension, but the country had subsequently emerged as a global IT powerhouse.
“Emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning present similar opportunities for the country today”, he said. Referring to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Vice-President said India had made significant progress in indigenous manufacturing across several sectors. Recalling the recent commissioning of INS Samarthak, an indigenous multipurpose vessel, he said the achievement demonstrated the growing capabilities of India's domestic defence manufacturing sector.
Turning to India's expanding international role, Dr Radhakrishnan observed that Indian diplomacy had undergone a significant transformation, marked by deeper engagement, growing influence and renewed confidence on the global stage. Emphasising the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the Vice-President said it was more than a slogan and represented a guiding principle of Bharat.
Citing India's response during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that the country had conducted a nationwide vaccination drive while also supplying life-saving vaccines to more than 100 countries, reflecting its commitment to global solidarity and service to humanity.
Reiterating his central message, Dr Radhakrishnan emphasised that “Advantage India is Advantage to Humanity.” He said all sovereign countries were equal and must be treated equally.
He further stated that “Any new innovation or technological advancement should benefit the whole of humanity and should not remain the exclusive property of any one country”. He called for a more equitable approach to technological progress, stressing that the benefits of innovation should be shared for the collective welfare of humanity rather than being confined to individual countries.
The Vice-President said the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 was both an aspiration and a responsibility, requiring a collective commitment to the principle of Rashtra-Pratham (Nation First). He asserted that nation-building could not be accomplished by the government alone and required the active participation of every citizen.
In the book, author Anil K Antony describes Viksit Bharat as a roadmap towards an India where prosperity reaches every corner, opportunities are accessible to all and dignity becomes a lived reality for every citizen. “Over a decade, India has built a digital backbone, capable of handling billions of daily transaction while keeping access costs among the lowest in the world”, Anil stated in the book. A
mong those present at the book launch at Uprashtrapati Bhawan were Professor Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Dr Shamika Ravi, economist and member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council; author Anil K Antony; Kapish Mehra, Managing Editor of Rupa Publications; diplomats and other dignitaries. Photo attached.