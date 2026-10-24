Air India, IndiGo extend Saudi flight suspensions, with some services halted until November 7

Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have extended the suspension of flights to key destinations in Saudi Arabia amid the evolving security situation in the region, offering affected passengers rebooking options and refunds.

Air India and Air India Express said flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 7, while services connecting to Jeddah would remain suspended until October 31.

“Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings,” the airlines said in a joint advisory posted on X.

Air India is offering a one-time complimentary date change to passengers whose bookings were made on or before October 24.

Passengers booked on Riyadh and Dammam routes, with original travel dates up to November 7, can opt for a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability. The alternative travel must be completed by November 21.

For passengers travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to October 31, the rebooking facility is available for travel until November 14, subject to availability.