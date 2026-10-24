Air India, IndiGo extend Saudi flight suspensions, with some services halted until November 7

Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have extended the suspension of flights to key destinations in Saudi Arabia amid the evolving security situation in the region, offering affected passengers rebooking options and refunds.
Air India and Air India Express said flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 7, while services connecting to Jeddah would remain suspended until October 31.
“Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings,” the airlines said in a joint advisory posted on X.
Air India is offering a one-time complimentary date change to passengers whose bookings were made on or before October 24.
Passengers booked on Riyadh and Dammam routes, with original travel dates up to November 7, can opt for a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability. The alternative travel must be completed by November 21.
For passengers travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to October 31, the rebooking facility is available for travel until November 14, subject to availability.
Air India Express is offering affected passengers a wider choice of alternative routes through Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Passengers booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors on or before October 24, with original travel dates up to November 7, can avail themselves of a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India. The alternative travel must be completed by November 21.
For passengers booked on Jeddah sectors with original travel dates up to October 31, the airline is offering a similar facility for travel until November 14.
The airlines said dedicated support teams were assisting affected passengers through city booking offices and call centres.
IndiGo has extended the cancellation of all flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 31, citing the evolving security situation in the region.
“Following a careful assessment, flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will also remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive),” the airline said in a travel advisory posted on X.
It added that passenger and crew safety remained its priority and that it was coordinating with the relevant authorities.
The latest announcement came a day after IndiGo said flights to and from Riyadh would remain cancelled until October 31, while services connecting Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would be suspended until October 27.
Akasa Air, meanwhile, extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30, according to a travel update issued on Friday.
Amid the widespread disruptions, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah issued an advisory outlining assistance for Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by flight cancellations.
The consulate said it was providing assistance through round-the-clock control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah. With support from local Indian community associations and volunteers, it is facilitating food, essential medicines and other immediate relief for affected travellers.
The diplomatic mission is also in regular contact with Indian airlines regarding passenger refunds and is connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines continuing to operate flights to India.
The consulate said alternative travel arrangements would depend on seat availability, applicable fares and individual airline guidelines.
It urged affected passengers to remain in contact with their airlines, travel agents and Umrah service providers for information on rebooking and refunds. The mission said it was continuing to coordinate with stakeholders to facilitate the early return of stranded Indian nationals.
(With inputs from ANI)