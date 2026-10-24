Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh gets one-year extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Saturday approved a one-year extension in service for Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, allowing him to continue in the post until October 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Singh’s current tenure was due to end on October 31, 2026.
The extension has been approved by relaxing the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the service of Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (KL:89) as Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence, for a period of one year beyond 31.10.2026, i.e. up to 31.10.2027 or until further orders whichever is earlier,” the official communication said.
Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, assumed charge as Defence Secretary at South Block in New Delhi on November 1, 2024. He had taken over as Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-designate) on August 20, 2024.
Before assuming office, Singh paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
“The nation will remain forever indebted to our brave soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland. Their extraordinary bravery and sacrifice are a source of strength and inspiration for us to make India a safe and prosperous nation,” he said.
Before his appointment as Defence Secretary, Singh served as Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from April 24, 2023, to August 20, 2024.
He had earlier served as Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
His other assignments in the Union government include Director of Works and Urban Transport in the Ministry of Urban Development, Commissioner (Lands) at the Delhi Development Authority, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, and Chief Vigilance Officer at the Food Corporation of India.
In the Kerala government, Singh held key positions, including Secretary for Urban Development and Finance Secretary.
Singh succeeded Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, who retired from service on October 31, 2024.
(With inputs from ANI)