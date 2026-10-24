Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh gets one-year extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Saturday approved a one-year extension in service for Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, allowing him to continue in the post until October 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Singh’s current tenure was due to end on October 31, 2026.

The extension has been approved by relaxing the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the service of Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (KL:89) as Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence, for a period of one year beyond 31.10.2026, i.e. up to 31.10.2027 or until further orders whichever is earlier,” the official communication said.

Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, assumed charge as Defence Secretary at South Block in New Delhi on November 1, 2024. He had taken over as Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-designate) on August 20, 2024.

Before assuming office, Singh paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.