EAM Jaishankar to attend G20 meet in Atlanta; energy security, tech innovation on agenda

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 30-31, 2026, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as member countries discuss global economic challenges, energy security, technological innovation and international cooperation.

The meeting will precede the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for December 14 and 15 in Miami, Florida, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US President Donald Trump will host the summit at Trump National Doral as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its independence.

The Foreign Ministers’ meeting is expected to focus on advancing the G20’s broader objectives of promoting global economic stability and prosperity, with particular emphasis on strengthening international cooperation, supporting open markets and building resilient supply chains.

The United States, which holds the G20 presidency in 2026, has identified affordable and secure energy supplies and technological innovation as key priorities for its agenda.

Under its energy security initiative, Washington aims to expand access to affordable, reliable and secure energy, strengthen energy security for the United States and its partners, and ensure that energy supplies can meet rising global demand. The agenda also emphasises resilient supply chains as a means of supporting economic growth and national security.

Technology and innovation are another focus of the US presidency. The agenda seeks to promote policies that accelerate the development and adoption of emerging technologies, strengthen manufacturing and supply chains, and expand the skilled workforce required to support technological advancement.

The United States has also highlighted the need to balance technological progress with the protection of security, privacy and intellectual property, while encouraging innovation that supports economic growth and benefits businesses and individuals.