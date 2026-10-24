Envoys applaud impact, support of India-UN Development Partnership Fund

UNITED NATIONS: Representatives of several countries have hailed the impact of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, as New Delhi reaffirmed its commitment to sharing development experiences and supporting countries in the Global South.
The Permanent Mission of India to the UN hosted the 9th edition of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund Annual Event Thursday at the UN headquarters in the presence of the visiting delegation of Members of Parliament.
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, expressed gratitude to the United Nations Development Programme and United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation for their constant support.
“Heard moving accounts from the ground level of the impact of the projects. India remains committed to share its development experiences and extend a hand of friendship and support to friends and partners in the Global South,” Harish said.
He noted that in 2017, the Government of India had pledged a sum of 150 million dollars to assist the Global South to attain their development goals.
“The essence of this programme is to ensure national ownership, that the projects are nationally-driven and tailor-made as per the host countries’ requirements,” he said.
He said India’s approach to development cooperation is rooted in the civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam— that the world is one family.
“The India-UN Fund gives practical expression to this conviction by bringing together the priorities of developing countries, India’s commitment to South-South cooperation and the United Nations’ expertise and presence on the ground. At its heart is a simple principle that our partner countries determine their own development priorities,” he said.
The Fund is designed to particularly assist the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, which reflects India’s determination to reach those facing acute development challenges.
As of now, India is halfway through with the allocation of about 82 million dollars that has assisted 94 projects in 64 member states.
At the event, several UN Ambassadors, including from the Global South, highlighted the impact of the fund and projects that have benefited from India’s support through the initiative.
Ambassador Jayantha Jayasuriya, the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN, said the “India-UN Fund caters to diversified thematic structures and these projects respond to needs identified by the countries themselves... its underlying philosophy is that respect for national priorities matters.”
Permanent Representative of Dominica Ambassador Philbert Aaron conveyed his country’s gratitude for the generous resources granted to the project in the Commonwealth of Dominica.
“The identity of the Kalinago-based indigenous people who benefit from this project is important. Our President, who is the first female and a person of indigenous community, has attested to the value and importance of this generous grant from India to strengthen the livelihood of our community,” Aaron said.
Permanent Representative of Cuba Ambassador Ernesto Soberón Guzmán said that in an increasingly unjust international order, “the India-UN Fund form of cooperation is more necessary than ever to overcome structural inequalities, and expand opportunities to strengthen the collective voice of the Global South."
He said that India's leadership in the Global South "demonstrates the power of partnerships built on equality, mutual respect and shared aspirations for sustainable development.”
Permanent Representative of Timor-Leste Ambassador Dionisio Da Costa Babo Soares said the India-UN Fund has become an important expression of solidarity among developing countries.
“For us, this approach is particularly meaningful as we benefited directly from this cooperation. Our experience with the Fund demonstrates how South-South Cooperation can translate shared commitments into meaningful opportunities for our people, particularly the younger generations,” Soares said.
Permanent Representative of Mozambique Ambassador Domingos Estêvão Fernandes said the Fund offers a concrete example of South-South cooperation grounded in national priorities, equality and non-interference. It also complements North-South cooperation.
“Mozambique commends India's leadership in advancing South-South cooperation and partnership,” Fernandes said.
Permanent Representative of Tanzania Ambassador Togolani Edriss Mavura said his country expresses its sincere appreciation to India and the India-UN Fund for their continued support for sustainable development in Tanzania.
Tuvalu Permanent Representative Ambassador Tapugao Falefou said the Indian investment will certainly benefit hundreds of schools and institutions.
The project demonstrates the value of development that is responsive to national priorities and local needs.
"Tuvalu remains deeply grateful to the Govt of India's development assistance,” Falefou said.
Saint Lucia’s UN envoy Ambassador Menissa Rambally said the purpose of the Fund is multifaceted. It facilitates economic and social development across countries of the Global majority. The critical importance of the Fund is a beacon of distinction in capacity building in the Global majority.
"The support provided by the India-UN Fund is instrumental as countries seek to meet the challenges in myriad areas of economic and social development,” Rambally said.