Five appeals, 15 visits, 30 calls: Wangchuk cites administrative delays in execution of HIAL land lease

The letter he shared, issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, stated that the lease deed was being processed while the administration awaited the finalisation of a new lease policy following the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"...in the wake of the formation of the new UT and the pandemic, the execution of the lease deed is under process as we are awaiting the New Lease Policy to be finalised. This delay is across board for all institutions, including several government institutions, however you may continue the construction activities of your institution on the allotted land," the letter stated.

"A quick look at this letter shows their own delays, if not incompetence. In all, five written appeals, 15 visits and 30 calls were made appealing for timely execution of land lease," Wangchuk said.

However, the administration's affidavit described HIAL's writ petition as "misconceived, devoid of merit, and barred by delay and laches". It also stated that the original allotment order, issued on May 5, 2018, was conditional and explicitly provided for cancellation if the lease deed was not executed within a year.

Wangchuk's wife and HIAL co-founder, Gitanjali Angmo, alleged that the claims in the affidavit were false, likening them to what she described as false allegations against Wangchuk in connection with his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

"In the court, they (administration) said they wanted to change the facts and refile the affidavit. Maybe they realised they would be caught again. Everything is a lie," Angmo said. She also criticised the administration for not having a lease policy in place.

Angmo said Wangchuk's contribution to Ladakh had been recognised since 2007. She alleged that successive administrations had shown little commitment to the region, pointing out that Leh had seen four Lieutenant Governors and six deputy commissioners in five years.

She further alleged that the administration was attempting to clear the plot by spreading false information and creating a misleading narrative.

Responding to allegations concerning the circulation of provocative video compact discs (VCDs) by his organisation, the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), and the unauthorised occupation of 200 kanals of land under the guise of educational programmes, Wangchuk said these issues were being revived to malign him.

He claimed the allegations were part of an effort to discredit him for reminding the government of its promises to the people of Ladakh. He also maintained that the matters had been settled long ago.