Five appeals, 15 visits, 30 calls: Wangchuk cites administrative delays in execution of HIAL land lease

Education reformist and Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) founding director Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday blamed administrative delays for the failure to execute the lease deed for land allotted to his institute in Leh, sharing an official communication dated February 19, 2021, to support his claim.
The climate activist said he had repeatedly approached the authorities seeking the timely execution of the lease deed, making five written appeals, 15 visits and 30 phone calls in this regard.
Wangchuk's statement came after the Ladakh administration defended its decision to cancel the land allotment to HIAL, citing the activist's alleged "disregard for the law". The administration maintained that the allotment had automatically lapsed due to unpaid dues and the failure to execute the lease deed within the stipulated period.
In an affidavit recently filed in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the administration stated that the 40-year lease allotment covering 1,076 kanals and one marla of land at Phyang Thang had "lapsed by operation of law" on May 5, 2019. This, it said, was due to HIAL's failure to execute the lease deed or deposit the mandatory land premium within one year.
The 136-page affidavit was filed by Leh Deputy Commissioner and LAHDC Chief Executive Officer Romil Singh Donk in response to HIAL's writ petition challenging the August 21, 2025, order cancelling the land allotment.
In a Facebook post, Wangchuk alleged that whenever he raised issues of injustice in Ladakh, the government machinery was activated to target him and HIAL over the land lease issue. "Please take the message, don't kill the messenger," he said.
The letter he shared, issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, stated that the lease deed was being processed while the administration awaited the finalisation of a new lease policy following the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"...in the wake of the formation of the new UT and the pandemic, the execution of the lease deed is under process as we are awaiting the New Lease Policy to be finalised. This delay is across board for all institutions, including several government institutions, however you may continue the construction activities of your institution on the allotted land," the letter stated.
"A quick look at this letter shows their own delays, if not incompetence. In all, five written appeals, 15 visits and 30 calls were made appealing for timely execution of land lease," Wangchuk said.
However, the administration's affidavit described HIAL's writ petition as "misconceived, devoid of merit, and barred by delay and laches". It also stated that the original allotment order, issued on May 5, 2018, was conditional and explicitly provided for cancellation if the lease deed was not executed within a year.
Wangchuk's wife and HIAL co-founder, Gitanjali Angmo, alleged that the claims in the affidavit were false, likening them to what she described as false allegations against Wangchuk in connection with his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).
"In the court, they (administration) said they wanted to change the facts and refile the affidavit. Maybe they realised they would be caught again. Everything is a lie," Angmo said. She also criticised the administration for not having a lease policy in place.
Angmo said Wangchuk's contribution to Ladakh had been recognised since 2007. She alleged that successive administrations had shown little commitment to the region, pointing out that Leh had seen four Lieutenant Governors and six deputy commissioners in five years.
She further alleged that the administration was attempting to clear the plot by spreading false information and creating a misleading narrative.
Responding to allegations concerning the circulation of provocative video compact discs (VCDs) by his organisation, the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), and the unauthorised occupation of 200 kanals of land under the guise of educational programmes, Wangchuk said these issues were being revived to malign him.
He claimed the allegations were part of an effort to discredit him for reminding the government of its promises to the people of Ladakh. He also maintained that the matters had been settled long ago.
Wangchuk recalled a similar confrontation in 2007, when he said attempts had been made to implicate him in cases alleging that he had disturbed public peace. He claimed that former President A P J Abdul Kalam had intervened following national and international outcry, leading to the premature removal of the then deputy commissioner.
"That is answer enough to show that we were on the right path and were fighting misuse of power. Now, in the school's case as well, they are raising issues of the lease and other matters. Because we take political stands and raise issues, they are trying to derail the allotment of the school ground," he said.
"We would rather die than submit to such high-handedness. We did not submit to it during the previous regime, and we won't submit to it under the current regime," he added.
Wangchuk also questioned the administration's decision to refer to earlier cases, saying the court had acquitted him.
"Cases were filed against me back then; the affidavit mentions all those matters. The court acquitted me. How can they bring them up again when the court has already given its verdict?" he said.
(With inputs from PTI)