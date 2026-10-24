K C Venugopal writes to LS Speaker, seeks privilege action against chief secretaries of six states

Senior Congress Leader and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson K C Venugopal has moved a privilege motion against the chief secretaries of six states, including Karnataka, for failing to appear before the panel examining irregularities in scholarship schemes for Scheduled Caste students.

On October 22, In an letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Venugopal sought action against the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, saying the committee unanimously viewed their absence as a breach of parliamentary privilege.

“I am constrained to state that none of the Chief Secretaries appeared before the Committee despite exemptions not being granted in complete disregard of their accountability to the Parliament,” he wrote.

Venugopal also sought action against the social welfare department secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha for failing to appear before the committee.

The panel is examining the implementation of pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes for SC students, based on findings in a 2025 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. Its scrutiny covers scheme implementation, beneficiary verification, and scholarship disbursement at the state level.