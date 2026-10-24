Kashmir issue alive due to Pakistan, Centre's intentions suspect, says Farooq Abdullah; BJP responds

Pakistan's continued raising of the Kashmir issue at international forums has helped protect Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday, accusing New Delhi of failing to do justice to the region.
He also said there was little hope for Kashmiris from the Centre.
"What hope will you (people of J-K) have from them (Delhi)? Will you expect that they will do justice for you?" Abdullah, a three-time chief minister of the erstwhile state, said while addressing a party event in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
He urged people to remain courageous to confront Delhi.
"If you don't keep it, you will be erased. Even our trace and identity will disappear. Nothing will be left. They are silent today because there is noise in the world, and our neighbour is constantly behind this. Everywhere they say, 'the decision regarding Kashmir has not been made'. That is what is saving us. Otherwise, their intentions are not good," he said.
Abdullah asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had never denied being Indian.
"We never said that we are not Indians. Time and time again, we affirmed that we acceded to India — to the India of Mahatma Gandhi, the India of Jawaharlal Nehru, the India of (Maulana Abul Kalam) Azad," he said.
"We never imagined that an era would come where Muslims and Hindus would be pitted against each other, purely for power -- just for this chair."
"India's fabric was destroyed; we never imagined this would happen. But this too shall end, God willing; its time will come," Abdullah added.
The remarks have triggered a political row, with BJP leaders defended its policies, citing the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, development initiatives and security measures in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma demanded an apology, defending the Centre's policies and questioning whether Abdullah would enjoy the same freedom of expression in Pakistan.
“Farooq Abdullah, you are permitted to say whatever you wish in this country—that is precisely why you are able to speak so freely. Had you said these same things in Pakistan, you wouldn't have been left with anything at all. This is a political party that has never acted in the nation's interest. Article 370 was imposed upon us,” Sharma told ANI.
Sharma also argued that Article 370 had deprived women, West Pakistan refugees and the Valmiki and Gorkha communities of their rights. He said Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir were safe under India's protection and called on Abdullah to apologise for his remarks.
BJP general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri defended the Centre's policies, citing development, improved connectivity and efforts to curb terrorism following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.
“If India's intentions were not sincere, we would not be witnessing the path to development that has opened up in Kashmir following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. The world is observing how connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country has been strengthened—most notably through the construction of India's largest railway bridge—and how, by curbing terrorism, the doors to development have been thrown wide open,” Bauri said.
He also alleged that Abdullah's criticism stemmed from the withdrawal of privileges previously enjoyed by him and his family.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)