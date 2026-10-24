Kashmir issue alive due to Pakistan, Centre's intentions suspect, says Farooq Abdullah; BJP responds

Pakistan's continued raising of the Kashmir issue at international forums has helped protect Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday, accusing New Delhi of failing to do justice to the region.

He also said there was little hope for Kashmiris from the Centre.

"What hope will you (people of J-K) have from them (Delhi)? Will you expect that they will do justice for you?" Abdullah, a three-time chief minister of the erstwhile state, said while addressing a party event in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

He urged people to remain courageous to confront Delhi.

"If you don't keep it, you will be erased. Even our trace and identity will disappear. Nothing will be left. They are silent today because there is noise in the world, and our neighbour is constantly behind this. Everywhere they say, 'the decision regarding Kashmir has not been made'. That is what is saving us. Otherwise, their intentions are not good," he said.

Abdullah asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had never denied being Indian.

"We never said that we are not Indians. Time and time again, we affirmed that we acceded to India — to the India of Mahatma Gandhi, the India of Jawaharlal Nehru, the India of (Maulana Abul Kalam) Azad," he said.