Manipur security forces take over Kuki SoO camp after arresting 17 alleged impostors, seize 24 firearms

GUWAHATI: Security forces on Saturday took control of a designated camp of Kuki “Suspension of Operations” (SoO) groups after it was found to be housing 17 individuals, allegedly impersonating registered SoO members.

This is the first instance when a camp of the SoO groups has been taken over by security forces.

Umbrella bodies Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) signed the tripartite SoO agreement with Manipur and central governments in August 2008. Twenty-five rebel outfits come under KNO and UPF.

SoO leaders could not be reached for comment. However, a Kuki civil society leader confirmed the takeover of the Sinai camp, located in Kangpokpi district.

Taking to X, Manipur Police wrote that a joint operation was conducted by Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force’s Quick Action Team and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action at the Sinai camp, a designated SoO camp of KNO/Kuki National Army (KNA) and KNO/Kuki Liberation Army (KLA).

“During verification, 17 individuals were found impersonating registered SoO cadres (8 KNA and 9 KLA) using false identities. All 17 were arrested,” the police said.

Twenty-four firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat gear were seized.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and Explosive Substances Act. All 17 were remanded to eight-day police custody.

“Further investigation is underway regarding the involvement of camp functionaries, impersonation, unauthorised possession of arms and violations of SoO ground rules,” the police further stated.

Security forces have plans to inspect all 14 camps of SoO groups spread across Kuki areas, sources said.

Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Friday said the SoO agreement with Kuki armed groups had not been extended, indicating that the search and counter-insurgency operations by security forces against suspicious camps of armed groups would continue in accordance with the law.

The minister further stated that the SoO agreement had lapsed early September this year.

According to the ground rules, members of rebel groups that have signed ceasefire agreements must remain within their designated camps. The Manipur conflict allegedly had the involvement of various rebel groups in peace mode.