Net FDI inflows went up 44% during Apr-Aug.

NEW DELHI: Amid the exodus of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from Indian equity markets, net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows have provided a silver lining, rising 44% year-on-year to $13.8 billion during April-August 2026, up from $9.6 billion in the first five months of last fiscal.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) October bulletin released on Friday, net FDI stood at $3.3 billion in August, supported by sustained gross FDI inflows and a moderation in the pace of outward FDI.

The RBI data showed that gross FDI inflows rose 20% y-o-y to $11.1 billion during the April-August period, while net outward FDI increased 26.5% to $17.7 billion, compared with a 41.9% rise a year ago. In August, outward FDI flows moderated, with more than half directed towards Singapore, the Netherlands and the US.

India recorded negative net FDI flows from August to December 2025 before recovering in the final quarter of the previous financial year. In the current financial year, net FDI again slipped into negative territory in May and June as outward investments exceeded inward inflows.