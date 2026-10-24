NHAI restricts soil excavation, removal near national highway interchanges and ramps

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put restrictions on excavation and removal of soil from land parcels within interchange loops, between ramps and carriageways, and other similar areas acquired for national highway projects have been restricted.
In its restriction notice, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) highlighted that the move is aimed at preventing indiscriminate soil extraction and preserving land for landscaping, plantation, drainage management and other highway-related purposes.
The development has come after the authority observed a trend about excavated earth being removed from the sites by the contractors or concessionaires to meet the earthwork and filing requirements of highway construction.
"Unplanned excavation may result in depressions, water-logging, disturbance of drainage patterns and deterioration of the land, rendering it unsuitable for plantation, landscaping or other usage and necessitating avoidable expenditure on restoration," read a circular issued by the NHAI.
According to the authority officials, during the development of highways, substantial land parcels are acquired for highway infrastructure or components including interchanges, grade separators, flyovers, ramps and associated highway infrastructure.
The land enclosed within interchange loops, between ramps and carriageways generally forms part of the Right of Way (RoW) acquired by NHAI.
Such land may be utilised for plantation, landscaping, ecological improvement, drainage management and other purposes and its effective utilisation requires preservation of suitable ground levels, soil conditions and drainage arrangements, said officials.
"It has been decided that the borrowing or extraction of earth/soil from land enclosed within interchange loops, between ramps and carriageways, and from other similar NHAl acquired areas shall not be permitted for meeting the construction material requirements of contractors. Such land shall not be treated as a borrow area merely because it is available within the Project ROW or offers convenience in the transportation of earth," also stated the circular.
The concerned officials have also been directed to monitor compliance and ensure that soil is not removed unauthorized from the area specified in the circular.
This restriction will apply to all projects including ongoing projects. The restriction will not preclude excavation specifically required under the approved highway design for foundations, structures, designed grading, drainage works, cut-and-fill operations or other authorised engineering purposes.
However, excavation will remain confined to the approved drawings, levels and quantities. It will not be allowed as a source of earth for unrelated construction activities.
Any proposal for excavation beyond the approved design requirements will need prior written approval of the Competent Authority. The proposal should be supported by technical justification, proposed ground levels, drainage arrangements and an assessment of the impact on the intended use of the land.