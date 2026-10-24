NHAI restricts soil excavation, removal near national highway interchanges and ramps

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put restrictions on excavation and removal of soil from land parcels within interchange loops, between ramps and carriageways, and other similar areas acquired for national highway projects have been restricted.

In its restriction notice, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) highlighted that the move is aimed at preventing indiscriminate soil extraction and preserving land for landscaping, plantation, drainage management and other highway-related purposes.

The development has come after the authority observed a trend about excavated earth being removed from the sites by the contractors or concessionaires to meet the earthwork and filing requirements of highway construction.

"Unplanned excavation may result in depressions, water-logging, disturbance of drainage patterns and deterioration of the land, rendering it unsuitable for plantation, landscaping or other usage and necessitating avoidable expenditure on restoration," read a circular issued by the NHAI.