'Those who tried to finish democracy are lecturing us’: Nitin Nabin attacks Congress

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the Congress of undermining the Constitution and running the country according to its own wishes, citing the Emergency and the imposition of President’s Rule in several states.

According to a PTI report, addressing party leaders and workers at the inaugural session of the BJP’s state executive committee meeting in Ranchi, Nabin said those who had “shredded” the Constitution were now lecturing others on democracy. He is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand.

“From imposing Emergency to President’s Rule in many states, Congress never followed the Constitution and ruled the country as per its wishes. Today, those who tried to finish off democracy are lecturing us about it,” he said.

Nabin accused the Congress of attempting to create anarchy in the country, alleging that it was receiving support from foreign powers. He also criticised Rahul Gandhi for questioning constitutional institutions, saying he had not done so when the Congress was in power.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Nabin claimed that despite a 60-day period for filing claims and objections after the rolls were published, not a single complaint had been filed by Congress workers.

He said Gandhi had realised that his allegations of “vote theft” would not help the Congress in the Bihar Assembly elections and that voters had given him a befitting reply.