'Those who tried to finish democracy are lecturing us’: Nitin Nabin attacks Congress

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the Congress of undermining the Constitution and running the country according to its own wishes, citing the Emergency and the imposition of President’s Rule in several states.
According to a PTI report, addressing party leaders and workers at the inaugural session of the BJP’s state executive committee meeting in Ranchi, Nabin said those who had “shredded” the Constitution were now lecturing others on democracy. He is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand.
“From imposing Emergency to President’s Rule in many states, Congress never followed the Constitution and ruled the country as per its wishes. Today, those who tried to finish off democracy are lecturing us about it,” he said.
Nabin accused the Congress of attempting to create anarchy in the country, alleging that it was receiving support from foreign powers. He also criticised Rahul Gandhi for questioning constitutional institutions, saying he had not done so when the Congress was in power.
On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Nabin claimed that despite a 60-day period for filing claims and objections after the rolls were published, not a single complaint had been filed by Congress workers.
He said Gandhi had realised that his allegations of “vote theft” would not help the Congress in the Bihar Assembly elections and that voters had given him a befitting reply.
“Now, he (Rahul Gandhi) is raising the issue after six months. He is not concerned about protecting the votes of the citizens but those of infiltrators... We must firmly stand against this,” Nabin said.
The BJP president further accused Gandhi of acting at the behest of foreign interests and alleged that the Opposition and the CJP were seeking to destabilise the government.
“Rahul Gandhi is working like a tool-kit operated from abroad. The opposition and the CJP have been exposed as their only aim was to destabilise the government, like in Bangladesh and other countries,” he said.
Nabin added that Congress leaders had spoken about ensuring regime change but claimed that the party would not succeed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Turning to Jharkhand, Nabin urged BJP workers to take on the state government over alleged corruption, deteriorating law and order, and irregularities in recruitment examinations.
He accused Congress leaders of remaining silent when thousands of students and job aspirants protested in Ranchi over alleged recruitment irregularities, while raising issues concerning students and young people in Delhi.
Nabin also alleged that medical examinations had been affected by mafia rule during Congress governments. He claimed that the BJP had improved transparency and expanded medical seats across the country through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
Urging the state BJP leadership to continue raising the concerns of students, he called on party workers to pursue such issues in Parliament, on the streets and, if necessary, in courts.
He said the state government must be held accountable, alleging that its policies and intentions were flawed.
“The day BJP workers and leaders strengthen their resolve, Jharkhand will be ours,” he said, calling for the party to be rebuilt with renewed energy.
Nabin also invoked former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying Jharkhand was created during his tenure and claiming that the BJP was best placed to lead the state’s development.
He urged party workers to take the issues discussed at the two-day state executive committee meeting to the public, alleging widespread corruption and a collapse of law and order in Jharkhand.
Nabin also praised the party’s leadership, citing its recent victory in the West Bengal elections as an achievement despite what he described as adverse conditions.
His address was the first at a state executive committee meeting since the BJP’s central leadership revamped the Jharkhand unit, appointing new office-bearers and organisational in-charges. Before the session, Nabin met district presidents and party in-charges.
(With PTI inputs)