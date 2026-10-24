Uttarakhand CM Dhami assures security to family alleging threats to force daughters to join Congress

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has spoken to Diksha, the daughter of Balak Ram, after reports that the family received threats allegedly pressuring his daughters to join the Congress.

Dhami assured her of the government’s support and security, and directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to investigate the matter and take action in accordance with the law.

The alleged threats are linked to a purported audio clip circulating on social media. In it, Chaman Singh, brother of Congress MLA Pritam Singh and a former district panchayat chairman, and Rajpal Singh are accused of using abusive language and threatening Balak Ram and his family.

“The safety and dignity of every citizen are the state government’s highest priority,” Dhami said in an official statement. “No individual or family will be forced to live in fear. The government stands firmly with the affected family and will extend every possible support to ensure justice.”

In a written complaint to the SSP, Balak Ram said he lived in Chumra village in Tyuni tehsil and worked as a lineman at the state electricity department’s Tyuni substation. He alleged that Chaman Singh and Rajpal Singh, residents of nearby Birnad village, called him several times on the evening of October 7, 2026.

According to the complaint, the callers told him to have his two daughters join the Congress, warning there would otherwise be consequences. Balak Ram alleged that they abused and threatened him during the calls, which he said he recorded on his mobile phone.

His daughters, Diksha and Sakshi, are students at Pandit Shivram Government Degree College in Tyuni. The complaint says Diksha contested the college election for secretary and Sakshi for joint secretary. Balak Ram alleged that the threats were linked to their participation in the election.

He further claimed that after the callers learned the conversation had been recorded, they threatened the family again. On the same day, he alleged, the men came to the electricity substation with others and threatened to kill him. A staff member told them Balak Ram had left, the complaint states.

Balak Ram, who described himself as a person with a disability, said the incident had left his family deeply distressed and fearful for their safety. He urged the police to protect the family and take strict legal action against the named men.

Dhami took cognisance of media reports about the alleged audio clip and spoke directly with Diksha to hear the family’s account. He instructed police officials to conduct an impartial investigation and proceed under the relevant law.

The complaint names Chaman Singh and Rajpal Singh, but the allegations remain unproven. No details of any police case or response from the two men were provided in the statement. The police investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the calls and the alleged visit to the substation.