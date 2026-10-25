Actor Urmila Sanawar arrested in extortion, threat case in Haridwar

DEHRADUN: Actor Urmila Sanawar was arrested in Saharanpur on Sunday in connection with a complaint alleging online abuse, threats and extortion, police said. A court remanded her to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Haridwar’s Ranipur police arrested Sanawar at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district and brought her to Haridwar. Police also seized her mobile phone.

The case was registered following a complaint by the daughter of former Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore. She alleged that Sanawar posted obscene and defamatory remarks about her on social media, damaging her family’s reputation.

According to the complaint, Sanawar allegedly sought the transfer of property associated with Ravidas Dham in her name. After the demand was refused, she allegedly sought Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill family members and circulate their photographs online. The complaint also alleges that threats and demands were made during WhatsApp calls.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and began an investigation.

Haridwar SP City Deepak Singh said the complainant submitted a written complaint on October 24, alleging that Sanawar had made objectionable social media comments and threatened her family. “She also alleged that a demand was made for property over a WhatsApp call and that Rs 5 crore was sought when the demand was not met,” Singh said.

“Ranipur police registered a case and arrested the accused from her home in Saharanpur. She was brought to Haridwar and produced before the court on Sunday evening. The court sent her to judicial custody for 14 days,” he said.

Police said the arrest was made on the instructions of Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar. The investigation is continuing.

The arrest comes amid renewed attention to the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, in which Sanawar has been linked to allegations of a VVIP connection. The complaint against her, however, concerns separate allegations. Sanawar was due to appear before a CBI court in connection with the murder case, according to the report.