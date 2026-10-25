BJP launches 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign amid Opposition protests

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing Congress-led Opposition protests across the country, particularly in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday launched a nationwide youth outreach campaign, ‘Arajakta Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ (Remove Anarchy, Save Democracy), which will continue until November 30.

The campaign aims to engage young citizens in meaningful discussions on democracy, counter misinformation and encourage informed participation in nation-building. The BJP said the initiative would also seek to counter what it described as the Opposition’s false narratives on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other issues.

To mark the launch, BJYM state units organised the ‘Mann Ki Baat Yuvaon ke Saath’ programme, inviting young professionals to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, followed by discussions on national development and youth participation.

"These interactive sessions were held across more than 600 locations nationwide, with over 50,000 young professionals participating in the programme. across all the states and districts of the Nation. The session involved discussion on the role of professionals in achieving the the vision of Viksit Bharat and discussion on the opportunities created by the Modi government across various fields was also held", the BJP said in a statement issued late on Sunday evening.