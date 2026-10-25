BJP launches 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign amid Opposition protests

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing Congress-led Opposition protests across the country, particularly in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday launched a nationwide youth outreach campaign, ‘Arajakta Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ (Remove Anarchy, Save Democracy), which will continue until November 30.
The campaign aims to engage young citizens in meaningful discussions on democracy, counter misinformation and encourage informed participation in nation-building. The BJP said the initiative would also seek to counter what it described as the Opposition’s false narratives on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other issues.
To mark the launch, BJYM state units organised the ‘Mann Ki Baat Yuvaon ke Saath’ programme, inviting young professionals to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, followed by discussions on national development and youth participation.
"These interactive sessions were held across more than 600 locations nationwide, with over 50,000 young professionals participating in the programme. across all the states and districts of the Nation. The session involved discussion on the role of professionals in achieving the the vision of Viksit Bharat and discussion on the opportunities created by the Modi government across various fields was also held", the BJP said in a statement issued late on Sunday evening.
As part of the nationwide campaign, BJYM will organise essay-writing competitions, quizzes, elocution contests and more than 100 ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Samwad’ town hall programmes across India.
"These town halls will bring together young people to discuss on national issues, share their aspirations and understand their role in shaping the country’s future", the BJP said.
BJYM youth leaders will also visit colleges and educational institutions across the country to interact directly with students, young professionals and aspiring leaders.
"These interactions will focus on addressing misconceptions surrounding democratic institutions and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Through fact-based discussions and direct engagement, the initiative seeks to counter misinformation and misleading narratives being propagated by the opposition and promote a better-informed understanding of democratic processes", said the BJP.
The campaign will also feature one-to-one interactions between youth icons, influencers and students. These engagements will provide a platform to examine claims circulating in the public domain, clarify misinformation and encourage young people to critically assess information before accepting or sharing it.
On the inaugural day of this campaign, major ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Samwad’ town hall programmes were organised in Vadodara in Gujarat, Dhule in Maharashtra and Rohtak in Haryana, drawing thousands of young participants from diverse academic and professional backgrounds, with around 1,000 attendees at each venue.
The programmes brought together students, UPSC aspirants, research scholars, young professionals and others for discussions on national priorities, democratic awareness, youth empowerment and their contribution to the vision of Viksit Bharat.
In Vadodara, thousands of young people participated in the programme addressed by BJYM National President Dr Hemang Joshi. The event was also attended by Jayprakash Soni, State President of BJP Gujarat, who joined the interaction with the youth. The gathering provided an opportunity for participants to discuss national development, democratic awareness and their role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.
At Rohtak, the programme featured Ayan Lohchab and Ashu Malik, gold medallists in kabaddi at the 2026 Asian Games. Their sporting achievements served as an example of discipline, perseverance and dedication to the nation.
Dr Archana Gupta, State President of BJP Haryana, was also present at the programme and interacted with young participants on issues of national importance and their role in building a stronger India.
"These programmes marked the beginning of BJYM’s wider nationwide effort to connect with young citizens through direct dialogue, encourage informed civic participation and strengthen their engagement with the democratic process", said the BJP in a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hemang Joshi, National President of BJYM, said “The future of our democracy depends on an informed, aware and responsible youth. Under the BJP’s ‘Arajakta Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ Abhiyaan, BJYM is committed to reach campuses and communities, addressing young people’s concerns with facts and countering misinformation through meaningful dialogue. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, India’s youth have been given a clear vision of Viksit Bharat."
He also said "Our endeavour is to empower every young Indian to look beyond misleading narratives, understand national priorities and channel their energy towards constructive action and nation-building.”