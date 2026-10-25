Congress flags judicial independence under Modi government, cites ex-SC judge Kaul’s memoir

The Congress on Sunday raised concerns over judicial independence under the Narendra Modi government, citing former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul’s forthcoming memoir, Without Fear of Favour.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the memoir raised “serious questions” about the functioning of the judiciary, including alleged government interference in judicial appointments and the allocation of sensitive cases.

Sharing a media report quoting the memoir’s pre-publication manuscript on X, Ramesh said Kaul had highlighted instances of the government seeking approval before Collegium meetings and questioning the caste of a judge belonging to a minority community.