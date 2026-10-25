Congress skips Uttarakhand assembly meetings; BSP questions two-day session

DEHRADUN: Political activity intensified ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly session, scheduled to begin on October 27 at Bhararisain in Gairsain, after Congress representatives stayed away from two key preparatory meetings on Saturday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) questioned the decision to limit the session to two days, accusing the government of avoiding debate on public issues.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri chaired meetings of the Business Advisory Committee and an all-party forum at her official residence in Yamuna Colony. No Congress representative attended either meeting.

Khanduri said the meetings were part of established parliamentary practice and that members had been notified in writing and by telephone by the Assembly Secretariat.

"If members do not attend despite being informed, that is their decision; no one can be compelled," she said. Khanduri urged parties to uphold parliamentary traditions and the dignity of the House.

The Assembly, she said, was a place to raise public concerns and seek answers, not merely a platform for political statements. Legislators should bring constituency issues to the floor.