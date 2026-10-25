India slams Pakistan at UN, says military remains country's 'real rulers'

India on Saturday hit back at Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing Islamabad of attempting to malign New Delhi to deflect attention from its domestic crises and asserting that the Pakistani military remains the country's “real rulers”.

Speaking during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues at the UN General Assembly's Third Committee, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Raghoo Puri, accused Pakistan of trying to paint a “propagandist picture” of India while ignoring its own record on human rights and minority rights.

“What better way to deflect attention from a flailing economy, general lawlessness, and rampant human rights violations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan,” Puri said.

He said the Pakistani military continued to wield decisive power over the country's political leadership, describing the government as a “Form 47 government” that “dare not override instructions from the Pakistani military”.

The term “Form 47” refers to the official consolidated results of Pakistan's 2024 general elections, which were marred by allegations of rigging and electoral irregularities.