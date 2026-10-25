Kashmir Marathon 3.0 draws over 2000 runners including 73 foreigners

SRINAGAR: Over 2,000 runners, including 73 international athletes from 12 countries, participated in the Kashmir Marathon 3.0 in Srinagar on Sunday, combining competitive running with the Valley’s scenic landscape.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off the full marathon (42.195 km) at 6.30 am, followed by the half marathon (21 km) at 7.45 am.
The route covered several landmarks, including Lal Chowk, Polo View, Zero Bridge, Gupkar Road, Boulevard Road, the Jhelum riverfront, Dal Lake, the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, Foreshore Road, Kashmir University and the Mughal Gardens, with the Zabarwan mountain range providing a backdrop.
The event recorded 1,807 online registrations, including 1,221 participants from Jammu and Kashmir, 513 from other states and 73 international runners representing 12 countries. With additional spot registrations, total participation crossed 2,000.
Kenya’s Emmanuel Sikuku Ndiwa won the men’s full marathon in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds, while Sheila Jepkosgei Chesang, also from Kenya, won the women’s race in 2 hours, 38 minutes and 21 seconds.
Speaking to reporters after his victory, Emmanuel said he was happy to win the race. “The weather was cold but we managed to overcome it,” he said. He praised the support along the route, saying one of the best aspects of the Kashmir Marathon was that cheering teams were present everywhere.
The marathon offered a total prize purse of Rs 3.17 crore, including Rs 2.11 crore for the full marathon and Rs 1.06 crore for the half marathon. Winners in the open category received Rs 25 lakh each. A total of 68 medals were awarded, with 34 each in the full and half marathon categories.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presented prizes to the winners and congratulated participants. “The true spirit of a marathon lies not only in its winners but also in every participant who completes the race. Those who finish after hours of sustained effort often overcome equally challenging battles and deserve equal recognition for their determination and courage,” he said.
Among the participants was Sivom Kumar, a specially abled runner with no arms from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He completed the 21-km half marathon in one hour and 41 minutes. A woman participant from Gujarat, Kulsum, also drew cheers as she ran while carrying a child.
Director of Tourism Kashmir Syed Qamaar Sajjad said the participation of national and international athletes would help convey a positive message about peace in Kashmir and encourage more people to visit the Valley.