Kashmir Marathon 3.0 draws over 2000 runners including 73 foreigners

SRINAGAR: Over 2,000 runners, including 73 international athletes from 12 countries, participated in the Kashmir Marathon 3.0 in Srinagar on Sunday, combining competitive running with the Valley’s scenic landscape.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off the full marathon (42.195 km) at 6.30 am, followed by the half marathon (21 km) at 7.45 am.

The route covered several landmarks, including Lal Chowk, Polo View, Zero Bridge, Gupkar Road, Boulevard Road, the Jhelum riverfront, Dal Lake, the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, Foreshore Road, Kashmir University and the Mughal Gardens, with the Zabarwan mountain range providing a backdrop.

The event recorded 1,807 online registrations, including 1,221 participants from Jammu and Kashmir, 513 from other states and 73 international runners representing 12 countries. With additional spot registrations, total participation crossed 2,000.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Sikuku Ndiwa won the men’s full marathon in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds, while Sheila Jepkosgei Chesang, also from Kenya, won the women’s race in 2 hours, 38 minutes and 21 seconds.

Speaking to reporters after his victory, Emmanuel said he was happy to win the race. “The weather was cold but we managed to overcome it,” he said. He praised the support along the route, saying one of the best aspects of the Kashmir Marathon was that cheering teams were present everywhere.